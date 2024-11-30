The shape of a mountain determines the risk of landslides in earthquakes





In mountainous areas, earthquakes can sometimes be amplified by the shape of the landscape. Research by the University of Twente shows that far from the epicenter, the shape of the terrain increases the risk of landslides. Closer to the epicenter, it is essentially the strength of the earthquake itself.

Ashok Dahal, a young researcher from Nepal, in collaboration with an international team from the University of Twente, has developed a new method to better predict landslides after severe earthquakes. The results show how some mountainous areas amplify the force of an earthquake due to their shape, leading to greater damage in specific places.

In the event of an earthquake, the shock wave spreads across the landscape. In some places in the mountains, these waves are amplified by the shape of hills and mountains, a phenomenon called “topographic amplification.” This effect makes certain areas particularly vulnerable to landslides. Dahal and his colleagues have developed computer models that show exactly where the amplified shock waves end.

Personal motivation

The research focused on the devastating earthquake that struck Kathmandu Nepal in 2015, an event close to home for Dahal, who grew up in Nepal. With his family and friends in the affected areas, he had a personal motivation to conduct this research. Thanks to these findings, regions like Nepal may be able to better protect communities from future landslides by understanding how landscapes are shaped by the impact of earthquakes.

The team found that landslides are more common in places more than 40 kilometers from the epicenter. “Our findings show that near the epicenter, the effect of topography is minor, where the initial force of the earthquake dominates,” explains Dahal. “But farther from the epicenter, where ground motion weakens, topographic amplification becomes much more significant, significantly increasing the risk of avalanches.” The floor.” .

Ten years of research

This knowledge could help countries with mountainous terrain, such as Nepal, protect vulnerable areas more effectively. “We have been studying this phenomenon for more than a decade, with nearly a decade focused on this particular earthquake,” says researcher Mark van der Meede. “This extensive research, combined with our state-of-the-art simulations, has provided a wealth of knowledge to improve predictions of earthquake impacts.”

He learns more

Dr. Ashok Dahal is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Applied Geosciences, College of ICT. Professor Mark van der Meede is a professor in the same department. Researchers Dahal, Tanias, May, van der Meijd, van Westen, and Lombardo published their findings in an article titled, “Measuring the effect of topographic amplification on landslides triggered by the 2015 Gorkha earthquake,” in the scientific journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment.

doi: 10.1038/s43247-024-01822-9

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utwente.nl/en/news/2024/11/1877439/mountain-shape-determines-risk-of-landslides-in-earthquakes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos