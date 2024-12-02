Vietnam is experiencing a series of earthquakes, and the travel industry may be disrupted





A series of earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 3.0 to 4.0 struck the Con Plung region in the Central Highlands of Vietnam. The earthquake was felt in several areas of Quang Nam Province, especially in Nam Tra My district, which sparked widespread concern among local residents. This series of seismic events has since led to major disturbances, including landslides that have endangered local communities and the region's tourism sector. The events underscore the extent to which certain areas in Vietnam are vulnerable to natural disasters, raising concerns among local and international tourists alike.

Earthquake activity and aftershocks

According to the Institute of Geophysics of Vietnam, six earthquakes were reported in the afternoon and evening of November 30, all of which ranged in strength from moderate to strong. The strongest aftershocks occurred with a magnitude between 3.5 and 4.0, resulting in earthquakes that caused great suffering among the local population. The epicenter of the earthquakes was located near the border of Con Tum Province, within the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, which includes Con Plung and Nam Tra My.

Residents of Nam Tra My area, especially those of Tu Hon village, reported that they felt the aftershocks, with many local residents fleeing their homes due to the severity of the tremors. Some even described the experience as “extremely melting” out of fear, as the earthquakes were seen as unusually strong for the region. Residents of nearby areas, including Quang Ngai, were also exposed to the aftershock, and the tremors caused widespread concern in the local community.

Landslides caused by earthquakes

As the earthquakes resonated across the region, they triggered a series of landslides in areas prone to natural disasters. Among the most worrying impacts were the landslides that struck Tu Hon village, which lies at the base of Ngoc Muong Mountain. Large boulders began rolling down the slopes of the mountain, threatening the safety of many families in the vicinity.

The landslides occurred close to residential homes, with rocks falling just 30 to 50 meters from local residents' homes. In addition to the residential risk, a local kindergarten in To Hon village was also in the potential path of the landslide. The authorities immediately began evacuating residents from the most dangerous areas, giving priority to the safety of families and vulnerable sites such as kindergartens.

At the scene, rescue teams discovered large boulders perched precariously on the high slopes, some stuck in tree trunks, with the possibility of rolling down towards the village. Local authorities worked quickly to mitigate the risks by establishing temporary shelters for evacuees and implementing a comprehensive emergency response plan to deal with the effects of earthquakes and landslides.

Impact on tourism and the local economy

While the earthquakes and landslides primarily affected local residents, the events also had significant impacts on the region's tourism industry. Nam Tra My and Kon Plong are popular destinations for eco-tourism, adventure tourism and cultural tours. The rugged landscape, diverse ethnic cultures and remote villages attract visitors looking for authentic, off-the-beaten-path experiences.

However, disruption caused by natural disasters poses a risk to tourism infrastructure in affected areas. Earthquakes of this magnitude can cause travel delays, damage roads, and disrupt transportation services. Tourists planning trips to Kon Plong and surrounding areas may need to reconsider their plans, especially as some areas may be temporarily inaccessible due to landslides and unstable terrain.

Despite the challenges posed by disasters, the authorities are focused on ensuring that the tourism sector remains resilient. Efforts are being made to restore access to affected areas, and emergency recovery measures have been taken to support the recovery of affected businesses in the tourism sector. These efforts include repairing damaged infrastructure, ensuring tourists are kept informed, and taking steps to ensure the safety and security of those who decide to visit the area.

Evacuation and crisis management

The Ministry of Tourism, together with local authorities, effectively managed the response to the crisis. Deputy Minister Ni Loh Puspa stressed that the government is prioritizing the safety and security of local residents and tourists during the crisis. Evacuations were carried out quickly, with local authorities setting up shelters for the displaced. In addition, the Crisis Management Center has been activated to monitor the situation and provide support to affected communities.

The government is also ensuring that tourist destinations within the affected areas are secured and allocating resources to carry out any necessary repairs. The Ministry of Tourism confirmed, in a statement, that the comprehensive crisis management system will continue to operate during the recovery phase, especially to deal with any future emergencies that may arise in other tourist-intensive areas throughout the country.

Looking to the future: tourism recovery and safety measures

As the region continues to recover from earthquake and landslide damage, tourism stakeholders are focusing on strategies to protect the future of tourism in Con Plong and Nam Tra My. Local governments and tourism boards are exploring ways to improve disaster preparedness, enhance infrastructure resilience, and implement sustainability measures to ensure future tourists will continue to be attracted to this beautiful and vulnerable part of Vietnam.

Travelers interested in visiting these areas are encouraged to check the latest information on safety conditions and travel guidelines from local authorities and the Ministry of Tourism. Tour operators are advised to reconsider itineraries through the affected areas in the short term, but it is expected that with the help of local stakeholders, the area will quickly recover and return to its status as a desirable eco-tourism destination.

In conclusion, while the earthquakes and landslides in Con Plong and Nam Tra My posed significant risks, both local authorities and tourism professionals are working hard to manage the crisis and ensure that the tourism industry in the region recovers quickly. As Vietnam continues to build its tourism infrastructure, lessons learned from this incident will likely play a key role in future disaster preparedness efforts.

