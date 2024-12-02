A new report highlights the need for continued investment in infection prevention and control programs





Almost five years since COVID-19 was first reported, the new global report on infection prevention and control (IPC) of the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that progress has been slow to address critical gaps in the prevention of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). A large proportion of HAIs can be prevented by improved IPC practices and basic water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, which are also highly cost-effective “best buys” to reduce antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in healthcare settings. This report, released at a G7 side event hosted by Italy, provides a baseline assessment for policy makers, IPC experts, health professionals and stakeholders to guide action. The report reveals that while 71% of countries now have an active IPC program, only 6% have met all of the WHO's minimum IPC requirements in 2023-2024. This falls well short of the target of more than 90% by 2030 set in the WHO Global Action Plan and IPC monitoring framework. The report also highlights that patients in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) have up to 20 times the risk of acquiring infections during healthcare delivery than in high-income countries (HICs). “The COVID-19 pandemic, along with outbreaks of Ebola, Marburg, and smallpox, are the most dramatic evidence of how pathogens can rapidly spread and amplify in healthcare settings. These healthcare-associated infections are a daily threat in every hospital and clinic, not only during epidemics and pandemics,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Every country can and must do more to prevent infections in healthcare facilities and to control them when they strike.” HAIs prolong hospital stay and result in complications such as sepsis and in some cases disability or death. Addressing HAIs through improved IPC is also critical to reducing the risk of AMR, as recent estimates indicate that 136 million antibiotic-resistant HAIs occur each year. The report found that health facilities face significant financial and resource challenges, including a lack of IPC experts and budgets, particularly in LMICs. Almost a quarter of countries reported a lack of supply of personal protective equipment in 2023. New data from the WHO and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimate that up to 3.5 million patients could die each year from HAIs without urgent action. Improving IPC measures at all levels will help reduce the number of deaths. Modeling estimated that IPC interventions at the point of care in health facilities, coordinated by ministries of health or established networks, could prevent up to 821,000 deaths annually by 2050. Such an intervention would also yield annual savings in health care expenditures as high as 112 billion USD and generate economic profits of up to 124 billion USD. “WHO is committed to supporting countries to ensure that by 2030, everyone who accesses and provides healthcare is safe from HAIs,” said Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO Assistant Director-General, Universal Health Insurance, Life Course. “Meeting all minimum requirements of the IPC at the national and health facility level should be a priority for all countries, in order to protect patients and healthcare workers and prevent unnecessary suffering”.

