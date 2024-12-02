Al Haouz earthquake: The government is reviewing reconstruction efforts





Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch chaired the 13th meeting of the ministerial committee supervising the reconstruction and rehabilitation program for areas affected by the Al Haouz earthquake, on Monday, December 2, in Rabat. This meeting highlighted the great progress achieved in implementing the program in accordance with the instructions of King Mohammed VI.

During the session, Akhannouch praised the government efforts that restored life to normal in the affected regions. He confirmed the continuation of emergency aid disbursement, as affected families receive 2,500 dirhams per month, extendable for an additional five months. The value of this assistance to date amounts to 2 billion dirhams.

Local authorities have issued 57,072 reconstruction permits, and progress is clear, with 35,214 homes rebuilt or undergoing rehabilitation – another 5,000 since October. The committee detailed the disbursement of reconstruction aid in stages:

– 57,786 families received the first payment of 20,000 dirhams.

– 35,983 families received the second batch.

– 25,754 families received the third installment.

– 12,664 families received the fourth and final payment.

In total, more than 2.7 billion dirhams were distributed for reconstruction.

For 4,016 homes in remote areas, specific solutions are underway, while 750 homes in 65 roundabouts require extensive works or relocation. The High Atlas Development Agency has been tasked with leading the reconstruction program in various sectors, including agriculture, housing, education, health, culture, tourism and handicrafts. The Commission approved an action plan to accelerate reconstruction while strengthening affected areas.

