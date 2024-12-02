The Revolution traded 3 players to Earthquakes at Bruce Arena





New England Revolution The former New England coach is set to get three familiar faces. Revolutionary center back Dave Romney competes with Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during the 2024 regular season finale. AP Photos/Len Sladky

The Revolution appears to be jumping into a busy offseason with a notable exchange between Bruce Arena's former team and his new team.

Arena, the 73-year-old former coach and athletic director of New England, was recently hired to the same roles with the San Jose Earthquakes. He resigned from the Revolution in 2023 following an investigation by Major League Soccer into allegations that he made “insensitive and inappropriate statements”, but was eventually reinstated by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

As he looks to reshape the Earthquakes — who finished 2024 as the worst team in MLS — San Jose's newly appointed coach appears ready to add some familiar faces from the old Revolution roster.

According to GiveMeSport's MLS insider Tom Bogert, the Revolution are trading midfielders Mark-Anthony Kaye and Ian Harkes as well as centre-back Dave Romney to the Earthquakes for “around” $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). ) and a place on the international list. .

The deal helps New England, which sits 14th out of 15 in the Eastern Conference, gain more cap space. For Arena, the acquisitions could add some midfield options and more defensive solidity to a team that desperately needs it.

Romney (31 years old) participated in 27 matches with the Revolution team in 2024. He was named the team’s best defender for the second season in a row. His announced departure comes just weeks after the club picked up his contract option, and appears to indicate he will remain a part of New England coach Caleb Porter's plans. His total compensation was listed as $721,667 in the MLS Players Association's annual announcement.

Kay, 30, carries the $750,000 cap hit. Unlike Romney, Kaye never found a consistent role in New England after arriving via a midseason trade in 2023. He made 15 appearances in 2024, but struggled with turnovers and defensive positioning in Porter's system.

Harkes, 29, earned $286,583 in total compensation last season. He made 17 appearances (27 total starts) for New England last season, appearing in a variety of roles as his team dealt with injuries.

The three players were initially acquired by Revolution while Arena was in charge. Now, New England athletic director Curt Onalvo (who previously worked under Arena) is trying to help make the roster a better fit for Porter and his style of play.

The process began when the team recently announced its year-end moves, which included the departures of former starters Javier Arreaga and Dylan Borrero.

“We created a lot of space,” Onalfo said in a press conference following the roster moves. “So we have room to do things. It's going to be a very active window for us.”

Hayden Beard is a sports writer for Boston.com, where he has worked since 2016. He covers all things New England sports.

