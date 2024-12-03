Scientists discovered the pre-Gog-Magog earthquake on October 7





Researchers from Tel Aviv University have made a groundbreaking discovery: Seismic stations in southern Israel detected the movement of Hamas vehicles before the October 7 attack, which could open new horizons for security surveillance.

Led by Assaf Inbal of the Porter School of Environment and Earth Sciences and the Sackler College of Exact Sciences, the research team identified unusual seismic activity between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m. on October 7, 2023, just before the devastating attack began. . The results were published in The Seismic Record, a journal of the Seismological Society of America.

Three seismic stations – located in Amazia, Ktziot, and Whitir, 30 to 50 kilometers from Gaza – recorded unprecedented seismic noise levels that morning. “The probability that the recorded signals originate from Gaza is more than 99.9 percent,” Inbal said. The researchers analyzed three years of data from these stations and found no other instance of simultaneous seismic noise at all three stations that lasted more than 10 minutes.

“We found a unique large-scale seismic amplitude, which increased monotonically with time as the attack approached,” Inbal explained. “No known natural or human source on the Israeli side can generate seismic signals with a distribution and intensity similar to those attributed to the Hamas movements.”

The research team was able to track the movement of heavy vehicles along Salah al-Din Road, a main street in Gaza. “We can confirm with a high degree of certainty that their forces moved along this road at a speed of 25 to 50 kilometers per hour,” Inbal said. He added, “Views from stations tens of kilometers away from the Gaza border indicate the presence of convoys of heavy machinery, such as bulldozers and trucks, carrying activists.”

Seismic data revealed a coordinated spread across the entire Gaza border. “Three minutes before the attack began, we detected noise sources reaching the northern end of Gaza near Beit Lahia and the southern end near Khan Yunis. At the same time, we continued to receive signals from central Gaza near Nuseirat.” This pattern is consistent with the subsequent simultaneous breach. to the border checkpoint by Hamas forces.

At 6:29 a.m., approximately 3,000 Hamas-led terrorists crossed into Israel by land, air, and sea, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage, most of them civilians, while launching rockets into Israeli population centers.

While the open-air music festival near Re'im – where more than 360 people were killed – generated some seismic noise, researchers stressed that “this noise does not match the strength or location of the noise sources recorded by the Israeli seismic network on October 7.” “.

This is the first time in history that weak ground motions resulting from preparations for a terrorist attack have been identified through analysis of seismic noise generated by vehicles. While the discovery points to potential applications for early warning systems, the researchers stress that their study was conducted retrospectively, months after the attack.

The Israel Geological Survey operates a national network of sensitive seismometers for earthquake detection and warning. This research shows how this infrastructure can be adapted for security purposes, although significant development is needed to establish real-time monitoring capabilities.

The seismic aspect of the October 7 attack may have prophetic meaning. Massive earthquakes in Israel are expected to accompany the multinational conflict of Gog and Magog, which will signal the end of time. The prophets explicitly state that earthquakes and volcanoes play a role in the end of days, preparing the world by burning away impurities, just as the crucible is used in metallurgy to purify metals.

“And I will bring the third part into the fire, and I will refine them as silver is refined, and I will test them as gold is tried. They will call on my name, and I will answer them. I will say, ‘It is my people,’ and they will say, ‘The Lord my God.’” Zechariah 13:9.

The Prophet Ezekiel specifically described the earthquakes as preceding the war of Gog and Magog:

Mountains topple, rocks fall, and every wall crumbles to the ground. Ezekiel 38:20

Some rabbis attributed this change that occurred before Magog to God's entry into battle and the use of the forces of nature as his preferred weapons.

Rabbi Chaim Shuffley, the twentieth-century Jewish mystic, predicted that the period before the Messiah would necessarily be fraught with catastrophic earthquakes in Israel. In his 1935 book of Messiah-related predictions, “Cheshbunot HaGiula” (Accounts of Redemption), Rabbi Shveli predicted that these earthquakes would serve several purposes. Pagan temples and monuments to foreign gods will be destroyed throughout Israel. Rabbi Shively noted that the seismic activity will specifically target Islamic and Christian sites.

These earthquakes would be so severe that they would cause geographic changes on the Temple Mount, requiring the construction of an entirely new city. Earthquakes will cause springs of water to erupt around Jerusalem, fulfilling Zechariah's prophecy.

“And it will come to pass on that day that living waters will go out from Jerusalem: half of them toward the eastern sea and half of them toward the western sea. It will be in the summer and in the winter.” Zechariah 14:8

The earthquake will also split the Mount of Olives into two parts.

On that day, he places his feet on the Mount of Olives, which is near Jerusalem to the east. The Mount of Olives split from east to west, and part of the mountain moved to the north and the other to the south, forming a great valley. Zechariah 14:4

The primary function of the earthquakes, according to Rabbi Shively, will be to instill great fear in the nations that revolt against Israel at the end of days.

The timing was particularly significant, because it occurred on the morning of the Jewish holiday of Simchat, the last day of the Sukkot holiday. According to Rabbi Shively, the earthquakes will come during the Sukkot holiday, coinciding with the Gog and Magog war. The pre-Christian war will be so painful for all of humanity that Sukkot will become an internationally recognized holiday. This year, Sukkot will begin on September 23, so these recent gentle quakes may be a tectonic warm-up, signaling things to come this upcoming holiday season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://israel365news.com/398334/scientists-detected-the-pre-gog-magog-oct-7-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos