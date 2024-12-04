5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Telangana; Tremors were felt in Hyderabad Latest India News





Telangana Earthquake Today: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu district in Telangana on Wednesday morning, with tremors reported in Hyderabad and parts of Andhra Pradesh, the National Seismological Center said. The earthquake occurred at 7:27 am, causing panic among residents.

The earthquake struck at 7:27 a.m., leading to a state of panic among the residents of Telangana.. (representative image)

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage. Authorities are assessing the situation, while experts advise residents to remain alert and avoid crowded or unsafe buildings during earthquakes.

“M Equivalent: 5.3, Dated: 04/12/2024 07:27:02 EDT, Latitude: 18.44N, Long: 80.24E, Depth: 40 km, Location: Mulugu, Telangana,” the National Science Center published. Earthquakes on site X.

Telangana rarely experiences seismic activity, making an earthquake a rare event in the region.

Earthquakes in parts of Maharashtra

Tremors were felt in Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts in Maharashtra state after the Mulugu earthquake struck in neighboring Telangana on Wednesday morning. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Mologo at 7.27am, according to the National Center for Statistics.

Mild tremors were felt in Nagpur, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources and local residents. Gadchiroli district, very close to Telangana, also witnessed mild shocks.

In Chandrapur, parts of the city, Balarpur and tehsil adjoining the Telangana border witnessed mild tremors, a district administrative official said.

Chandrapur Collector Vinay Gowda appealed to residents not to panic and asked them to remain alert and move to open spaces outside buildings if they feel such tremors again. Mild tremors are generally felt 200 to 300 kilometers from the epicenter, according to IMD officials.

There are four seismic zones in India: Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV, and Zone V. Zone V expects the highest level of earthquakes, while Zone II is associated with the lowest level of earthquakes. Telangana is grouped in Zone II, which is a low-density region.

Approximately 11% of the country is located in Region V, approximately 18% in Region IV, approximately 30% in Region III and the remainder in Region II. Nearly 59% of India's land area (covering all states of India) is vulnerable to earthquakes of various intensities.

“For the first time in 20 years, one of the strongest earthquakes has occurred in Telangana with its epicenter being a 5.3 magnitude earthquake at Mulugu,” said an X user, Telangana Weatherman.

The user added that the entire Telangana region, including Hyderabad, felt the tremors.

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Karbi Anglong district of Assam

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake shook Assam's Karbi Anglong district on the night of November 30.

According to the National Center for Statistics, the tremor was recorded at around 2:40 am, and its epicenter was in the Karbi Anglong area at a depth of 25 km.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on November 28, but no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 4.19 pm.

The officials said that the epicenter of the earthquake was in Afghanistan, at latitude 36.49 degrees north and longitude 71.27 degrees east, at a depth of 165 kilometers.

