Residents of Mulugu and Warangal in Telangana think the earthquake is a harm to monkeys





At first, residents of Mulugu and Warangal in Telangana confused the earthquake with monkeys wreaking havoc. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck the area on Monday morning (December 4, 2024). Image is used for representational purposes only. | Image source: Shiv Kumar Puspakar

Residents of Mulugu in Telangana, accustomed to the presence of monkeys, initially assumed that the monkeys had entered their homes early Monday morning (December 4, 2024) to wreak havoc. However, they soon realized that something unusual was happening when the walls of their houses began to shake. It took a few minutes for them to realize that a 5.3 magnitude earthquake had struck the area.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Telangana, and tremors were felt in central and northern India Video source: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Mangamma, an assistant nurse midwife (ANM) from SS Tadvai, narrated her experience. “I was sorting things in the house when the bowls and the cot started shaking. At first, I thought it was the monkeys, as we have so many here. But then the walls started shaking too. I was confused and froze. It kept going,” she said. “The whole thing for about a minute.”

It was a. Trishul, a resident of Mulugu, was lying on his bed when he felt the tremors. “The monkeys also started screaming, so I thought they were fighting on my roof. But then I realized it couldn’t be them. “I wasn’t sure what was happening until I called my friends and learned it was an earthquake,” he explained.

The earthquake was felt in several parts of erstwhile Warangal district. Monigala Sudarshan Reddy, an 86-year-old former village development officer from Nallappilly village, described seeing his chair and table shaking during the earthquake.

Meanwhile, Ramachandram, a resident of Teachers Colony in Hanamkonda, said he was sitting on a chair drinking water when he felt his body shaking. Assuming it was a health problem, he touched his chest. “It was only after watching the news on TV that I realized it was an earthquake,” he said.

A 53-year-old man from Mathura Road in Kottagudem also shared his experience, saying that he was asleep when he was jolted awake by the shaking caused by the earthquake.

Published – 04 Dec 2024 11:32 AM IST

