Panic strikes as tremors were felt across AP and Telangana





An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana early on Wednesday morning, causing widespread panic, with people feeling the tremors in several areas. The earthquakes, which continued from 7:00 a.m. to 7:28 a.m., caused residents to leave their homes in fear as the ground shook beneath them.

The National Center for Earthquake Monitoring confirmed that the earthquake occurred in Mulugu, Telangana, and its epicenter was located between Madaram, Maridupaka, and Burlagudem in Mulugu district. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 40 kilometers below the surface of the earth, and the tremors were felt in a wide radius, affecting many areas in the two states.

Panic in Charla, Domgudem and surrounding areas

The tremors were particularly strong in Charla and Dumgudim in Telangana. Local residents described the experience as terrifying, as the shaking caused dizziness and household items to fall. People immediately fled their homes for fear of the buildings collapsing. Besides Charla and Dumgudem, the quake was also felt in Khammam, Bhadradri, Warangal and parts of Eluru and Krishna districts, especially along the Khammam-Eluru border. Local residents of Charla and Mangoro in Khammam district expressed concern as the tremors continued for several seconds.

Tremors were felt in Hyderabad and other urban areas

Hyderabad also witnessed earthquakes, with residents who were in their homes during the early morning hours feeling the ground move. The tremors were particularly noticeable on the outskirts of the city, including areas such as Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Warangal, and parts of Kothagudem. People in these areas reported sudden and severe tremors that led to widespread alarm.

Impact in Vijayawada and surrounding villages

In Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada and neighboring villages such as Gajayapet witnessed major earthquakes. The tremor lasted a few seconds, and people in homes and apartments ran outside in panic. The earthquakes caused anxiety and shock to many residents, especially since this was the first incident of its kind in recent memory. The tremors in these areas were short but strong enough to cause concern among residents.

Kothagudem and Manuguru experiences

The earthquake had a particularly strong impact in the Bhadradri Kothagudem area, where the town of Kothagudem was hit by a tremor that lasted for three seconds. The quake occurred at 7:27 a.m., and the shaking was so intense that it startled people from their homes. In neighboring Manguru sub-district, residents experienced tremors lasting about five seconds, starting at 7:28 a.m. People in these areas described the experience as overwhelming, with many feeling disoriented by the strength of the tremors.

Shaking in Mahabubabad and Karimnagar

The ground shook violently in Gangaram area of ​​Mahabubabad district, with the tremors causing people sitting on chairs to fall. The tremor was so strong that it made local residents worry about the possibility of more aftershocks. The cities of Karimnagar and Vidyanagar, both in Peddapalli district, witnessed earthquakes as people suddenly lost their balance. Many residents in these areas reported feeling disoriented as a result of the shaking.

Tremors in Peddapalli area

The effects of the quake were felt in Peddapalli district, especially in Sultanabad, Udela and Kalva Srirampur mandal. Local residents of Din Dayal Nagar and Vidyut Nagar near Hanumakonda Hunter Road fled their homes in fear, and kitchen utensils fell off the shelves due to the shaking. The tremors continued in these areas for a few seconds, but their intensity left many residents in a state of panic and anxiety.

Seismic activity in earthquake-prone areas

Telugu states, especially areas near rivers and areas with coal mining activities, are located in seismic zones prone to occasional earthquakes. While occasional tremors are not uncommon due to movements of the Earth's crust, the intensity of the tremors on Wednesday morning caused increased concerns among residents. The recurrence of such events in certain areas has led to increased awareness of seismic risks in the region.

Conclusion and general response

The earthquake that occurred on Wednesday morning caused widespread panic across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as many residents rushed to leave their homes for fear of buildings collapsing. Although the tremors were short, their intensity raised concerns about the possibility of more seismic activity in the coming days. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged residents to remain alert in case of aftershocks.

In response to the earthquakes, several agencies, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), are assessing the impact and advising people on how to stay safe during seismic events. The earthquake is a stark reminder of the seismic risks faced by certain areas in Telugu states, and the need to be prepared in case of larger earthquakes.

