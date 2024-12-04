Here's how people reacted to a 5.3 magnitude earthquake





Hyderabad: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale shook Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to the National Seismological Center, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the city of Mologo.

“Earthquake Magnitude: 5.3, dated 12/04/2024 07:27:02 EDT, Latitude: 18.44N, Long: 80.24E, Depth: 40 km, Location: Mulugu, Telangana,” NCS wrote on the X website. .

The earthquake was felt in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Panic gripped the people as tremors shook the city.

Speaking to NewsMeter, retired Chief Scientist of National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Dr Sri Nagesh said: “Telangana reported an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale on the morning of December 4. The depth of the earthquake is 40 km. According to NCS, the earthquake originated in The Godavari fault, however, is not the first of its kind. In 1969, an earthquake of similar magnitude occurred in Telangana and was called an earthquake Bhadrachalam. If you look at the Telangana region, there are two seismic zones, 2 and 3 respectively. Today's earthquake occurred in seismic zone 3.

“Most importantly, this earthquake is a reminder to the state municipalities to reach the safety of the built environment for the future design of buildings. According to the seismic zoning map of India, the municipal regulations for buildings should be as per IS18:93:2016 seismic standards. As municipalities give approvals Construction, it must follow the regularity according to the seismic map.

Soon after, residents took to social media and local forums to share their experiences.

• Akash Nareddy from Hyderabad said: “I felt a shiver in bed. The glasses on the balcony doors were shaking and making noise as if there were some potholes going on. I got up to check, but the noise and shaking stopped. I wondered if it was an earthquake and later confirmed it online.

• “Yes, we felt the same thing,” said Akula Krishna of Quthbullapur Kompally. The tremors continued for about five seconds.

• Alok Surana from Marredpally shared, “I felt it at Marredpally. A window was smashed, and the trembling was strong enough to be noticeable.

• Priya Sharma from Gachibowli said: “I was sitting at my desk when I felt the ground shaking. At first, I thought it was a big vehicle passing by, but it continued for a few seconds.”

• “We all rushed outside when we felt the building shake,” recalls Ravi Kumar of Kukatpally. “It was a scary moment.”

• “We felt a slight tremor here, and our hanging lamps started swaying,” Suresh Naidu noted in Khammam.

• “The tremors were short-lived, but they left us all stressed out,” said Padmaja Reddy from Warangal. “It is not something we are used to.”

• Sunitha Rao from Vijayawada added: “I was talking on the phone when I felt the chair shaking. It was an extraordinary experience.”

• Ajay Verma from Madhapur commented, “The ceiling fan started shaking, and we knew something was wrong.”

• Kavita Gupta of Opal reported, “Our dog started barking even before we felt the tremors. Animals can sense these things early.

• “I thought it was construction activity nearby, but later I realized it was an earthquake,” said Manohar Reddy in Karimnagar.

• Nithya Prasad from Secunderabad noted: “It felt as if someone had pushed my chair lightly. A really strange feeling.”

• Santosh Mishra of LB Nagar said: “My family and I felt the vibration in the walls. Fortunately nothing broke.”

• Pavan Kumar from Nizamabad shared, “We were still in bed when the windows started shaking. It was over before we could react.”

• Karthik Reddy of Banjara Hills said, “I saw the water ripples in my glass, and that's when I realized it was an earthquake.”

• “It was short, but the shaking was enough to make us run out of the house,” said Meera Das of Kutapet.

• “Our kitchen utensils started making noise, and we immediately knew it was a shake,” said Shalini Rao of Jubilee Hills.

• “Though it lasted only a few seconds, it was enough to create panic,” commented Harish Babu in Adilabad.

• “My friends and I were in a cafe when we felt the tables moving,” said Swathi Pillai in Kundapur. “It was surreal.”

• Ramesh Goud from Chandanagar concluded, “We were watching TV when we noticed the photo frame on the wall shaking. It was an unforgettable moment.”

Seismic zones in India

India is divided into four seismic zones based on the extent of vulnerability: Zone II (low seismicity) to Zone V (high seismicity). Telangana falls under Zone II, which is a low-density area. Despite this, experts highlighted the importance of preparedness.

conclusion

While no major damage was reported, the 5.3 magnitude earthquake left Telangana residents shaken. The authorities continue to assess the situation, and urge everyone to remain vigilant and report damage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsmeter.in/hyderabad/hyderabad-here-is-how-people-reacted-to-5-point-3-magnitude-tremblor-740055 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos