The earthquake that struck Telangana today was the second strongest in 55 years





People outside their homes after the Mulugu earthquake struck in Telangana, in Vijayawada.

Hyderabad:

The earthquake that struck Telangana on Wednesday morning was the second earthquake with a magnitude of more than 5 on the Richter scale in the region in the past 55 years.

According to the National Center for Seismology, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt at 7.27 am on Wednesday with its epicenter being Medaram in Mulugu district of Telangana.

The area experienced a 5.7 magnitude earthquake on April 13, 1969, with its epicenter in Bhadrachalam.

According to scientists, both earthquakes were related to the Godavari Rift Valley, a fault zone.

The earthquake was felt on Wednesday in parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as well as in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The earthquake was also felt by residents of Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

The depth of the earthquake was 40 km, and it occurred in an area of ​​225 km. There were no reports of loss of life or damage.

Scientists at the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) CSIR say that the intensity of the earthquake was higher, and the region may feel aftershocks in the coming hours.

However, NGRI director Prakash Kumar said there was no need for people to worry as the strength of the quake was “moderate”.

Like the 1969 Bhadrachalam earthquake, the December 4 earthquake is also attributed to the Godavari fault zone. Seismologists say there are many fractures and faults along the Godavari basin.

Since Telangana falls in seismic zone II, which is classified as a low-intensity seismic zone, scientists say there is no need for any panic.

Dr. said. Srinagesh, retired chief scientist at NGRI, said Wednesday's earthquake was a reminder for both Telugu states. He suggested that municipalities in both states ensure that permits are granted for buildings designed to withstand earthquakes that are likely to occur in a particular seismic zone.

He said the disaster management authorities of the two Telugu states should initiate steps to ensure that the structures are designed in line with the requirements of the identified seismic zone.

It is believed that earthquake safety is very important to reduce loss of life and damage. He pointed out that geophysical hazards such as earthquakes and landslides have claimed the lives of between 30 and 40 thousand people in India since 1982.

Srinagesh said that the Killari earthquake in 1993 claimed the lives of a large number of people because the buildings were not designed to withstand it, while an earthquake of the same strength in California, in San Francisco, claimed the lives of only 24 people. This was due to the earthquake resistant structures.

