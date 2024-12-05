Today's earthquake: 5.0 magnitude tremors hit Pakistan





Today's Earthquake: A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Pakistan on December 5, 2024 at 11:51:25 EDT, with a depth of 109 km, located at latitude 32.69 degrees north and longitude 73.54 degrees east. According to the map, the epicenter of the earthquake was between Lahore and Islamabad.

According to the National Seismological Center in Islamabad, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Kharian. The depth of the earthquake was 15 km and tremors were felt in places as far away as Jhelum, Wazirabad, Nankana Sahab and Sarai Alamgir.

According to local media reports, there was no loss of life or property in the area due to the earthquake.

Pakistan and the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir are located in a geologically active region. This is the reason why earthquakes have occurred frequently in recent years.

The main reason lies in its location on the border of the two main tectonic plates: the Indian plate and the Eurasian plate. This boundary is part of the broader Himalayan seismic zone, one of the most seismically active areas in the world.

Tectonic activity leads to significant build-up of stress along fault lines, particularly the main Himalayan thrust and related faults. Earthquakes occur when pressure exceeds the strength of rocks in these areas and is subsequently released as seismic energy.

Many states of northern India are highly earthquake-prone due to their proximity to tectonic plate boundaries and active fault lines. These areas are located primarily within the Himalayan seismic belt, one of the most active seismic zones in the world.

The major earthquake-prone states in India are located in the Himalayan region. Other earthquake prone regions are Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana, northern parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, etc.

These earthquakes occur as a result of the Indian plate moving northward and colliding with the Eurasian plate at a rate of about 5 cm per year. The collision generates enormous tectonic pressure that causes frequent earthquakes.

