Do these viral photos show the aftermath of the Telangana earthquake? Fact check





Claim: Viral photos show aftermath of Telangana earthquake.

Fact: The pictures are old and have nothing to do with the Telangana earthquake.

On the morning of December 4, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu district in Telangana at 7:27 a.m., according to the National Center of Seismology (NCS). Residents of Hyderabad and parts of neighboring Andhra Pradesh also felt the tremor.

Soon after, several photos depicting collapsed buildings and damaged roads began circulating on social media, allegedly showing the devastation caused by the earthquake in Telangana. In this article, we will validate six such images.

Image 1: The image shows a large pile of rubble in the middle of a city street, surrounded by several buildings. It was shared on X with the caption, “Hyderabad shaken by massive earthquake.”

Fact check

There are several factors in the picture that raise suspicions. A car appears to be parked near what appears to be the second floor of the rubble, with no visible access points. Additionally, the text on the sign appears distorted, which is a common sign of an AI-generated image. The staircase in front of the building ends suddenly, which adds to its strangeness.

NewsMeter used advanced AI-powered detection tools to analyze the image and confirmed that it was generated by AI, and not an actual depiction of the aftermath of the earthquake in Hyderabad.

Hive Moderation determined that the image was 99.9% likely to be AI generated. Another tool, AI or NOT, also verified that the image was most likely generated by artificial intelligence.

Photo 2: This photo shows cracked asphalt with large cracks dividing the road. The surrounding area is covered in dirt and debris, with some vehicles and barriers in the background.

The picture was posted on Instagram with the caption, “Earth tremors were felt for several seconds in the villages around Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Manuguru, Godavari Khani, Bhupalapalli, Charla, Chintakani, Bhadrachalam, Vijayawada, Jaggayapet, Tiruvoor, Jambalagudem. “

Fact check

Using a reverse image search, we found that the image had been uploaded to PxHere, a website that hosts free images. From the photo description we found that the photo was uploaded by Bernard Sprague, a travel photographer from New Zealand on January 16, 2017. According to the alternative description of the photo, it was taken after an earthquake in New Zealand.

Hence it is clear that the picture is old and does not show the road damaged due to the Telangana earthquake.

Image 3: This image shows a close-up of a crack in a concrete driveway, revealing the ground underneath.

“Earthquake tremors were felt in Mulugu Telangana and measured 5.3 on the Richter scale,” wrote user X who shared the photo.

Fact check

Through a reverse image search, we found the image in a San Diego Union-Tribune report titled “California earthquakes detected more than 15 miles deep, raising seismic concerns.” Published on October 6, 2016, the report attributed the image to Allen J. Chapin of the Los Angeles Times.

According to the report, the photo shows a crack that developed on the sidewalk in 2014 at Discovery Wheel Park in the Seacliff area of ​​Huntington Beach, located along the Newport-Inglewood Fault.

Since the image has been online since at least 2016, it clearly does not depict a cracked corridor caused by the recent earthquake in Telangana.

Image 4: The image shows a damaged road with clear cracks and subsidence marks. The surface appears uneven and slightly sunken, with bits of asphalt scattered around it and some construction materials visible in the background.

This photo was shared by the same user

Images 3 and 4 were shared here and here as well.

Fact check

When performing a reverse image search, we found that the image was a stock image uploaded to the istockphoto website. As per the details mentioned on the website, the image was uploaded by user 'SDubi' on February 20, 2015. Hence, the image does not show the aftermath of the Telangana earthquake.

Image 5: This image shows a deep gash in the road, with barriers and vehicles in the background.

A collage with the photo was shared on Facebook with the text “Did there be an earthquake in Telangana?”

The same image is also used in this Instagram post, but has a “Stock Image” watermark. However, the post has received over 65,000 likes, with many people in the comments section assuming that the photo is from Hyderabad.

Fact check

Using a reverse image search, we found another photo of the scene from a different angle that had been uploaded to Shutterstock, a website that hosts stock images. The photo was uploaded to the site by contributor “I Love Photo” with the caption “Cracked asphalt after earthquake. A soldier inspects sites on May 5, 2014 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.”

This photo was taken in 2014 in Chiang Rai and does not show the road damaged by the Telangana earthquake.

No major damage was reported

According to The Hindu, Telangana's Mulugu district collector TS Divakara confirmed that no major damage was reported in the aftermath of the earthquake. He added: “We have been alerted to assess any loss of life or property, and no major incidents have been reported so far.”

He added that officials have been directed to inspect dilapidated and temporary buildings and are awaiting their reports.

Review Claim: Viral photos show aftermath of Telangana earthquake. Claimed By: Social Media Users Claim Reviewed By: NewsMeter Claim Source: Social Media Claim Fact Checked: False Fact: The photos are old and have nothing to do with the Telangana earthquake.

(This story was originally published by NewsMeter, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collection)

