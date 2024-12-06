Humboldt County earthquake: This is why a tsunami warning was issued, then canceled, in California





SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Humboldt County near the town of Rio Del on Thursday, prompting officials to issue a tsunami warning for much of the Northern California coast including the San Francisco Bay Area.

However, just hours after this warning was issued, officials canceled it. But why?

Live Updates: 7.0 The earthquake was felt in the Bay Area, and the tsunami warning was canceled

Ross Stein, CEO of Temblor and a geophysics lecturer at Stanford University, joined ABC7 News to provide details on why the US National Tsunami Warning Center initially issued this warning and why they ultimately decided to cancel it.

“It was a very strange earthquake, very shallow, and involved a lot of vertical movement of the seafloor, which tends to produce more tsunamis, and that was the basis for this warning that we all received, but it later turned out to be a larger earthquake.” A 7-magnitude earthquake, but it's a very typical event in the park on this northern extension of the San Andreas Fault, which we call the Mendocino Fault Zone, and in that regard, it doesn't move that effort up and down very much, and it will be very unlikely to trigger a 7-magnitude earthquake. This earthquake caused a large tsunami.”

As for the possibility of a major earthquake? Stein says this is always possible given the location of this earthquake.

“There's potential for something bigger to happen, and this area is actually a breeding ground for large earthquakes in California,” Stein said. “It's the most active seismic zone in the entire state, right off the coast of Mendocino, because the San Andreas juts left to right at Cape Mendocino. There should be a flashing left turn signal there, and when that happens, there's some kind of crisis going on in the crust.” The ground produces a lot of earthquakes.”

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7news.com/post/humboldt-county-earthquake-tsunami-warning-canceled-california/15624202/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos