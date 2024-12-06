Northern California earthquake felt in Fresno





FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) – The earthquake and aftershocks in Northern California were felt hundreds of miles away, even in Fresno.

On Thursday, Action News received video of signs and lights swinging at the Whole Foods restaurant in Fresno's Fig Garden Village.

But near the epicenter, the quake forced evacuations and damaged some homes and shops.

Thousands are now without power in Humboldt County and Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.

There were reports of damage to shops and homes.

Aftershocks were felt inland, along Highway 1 for hundreds of miles and across multiple county lines.

In Ferndale, products were thrown off store shelves, causing chaos and financial loss.

There are also reports of some homes being knocked off their foundations in the Eel River Valley area.

In the town of Rio Del, south of Eureka, crews are now discovering damage as extensive as this large gash in the road.

Video from Eureka shows a shaking Christmas tree and pets running for safety, likely disoriented as the ground beneath them moved.

A seismologist says this quake is one of about seven or eight earthquakes of this size or larger in the past 100 years.

He explained the movement of the earthquake… and why a tsunami warning was issued and then cancelled.

“This earthquake is one of the effects of a cascading blocking zone. The Juan de Fuca plates are sliding forward toward a future great earthquake, but they also have a very small chance of generating a tsunami because the blocks are moving side to side instead of up and down, which is normal.” “The up-and-down motion generates the water movement of the tsunami,” said seismologist Chris Goldfinger.

He also explains that sea level change may have some effect, but research is still needed to confirm this.

Goldfinger says it wouldn't be surprising to see a future earthquake similar to this one in Southern California.

“The San Andreas Fault is the one that everyone knows about; the southern half of it and the northern half of it seem to work independently,” Goldfinger explained.

“The southern half may be a bit overrated, and the northern half which is a little bit involved in this earthquake is probably not yet delayed since the 1906 earthquake happened a little over 100 years ago and its average recurrence time may be in the neighborhood of 200 years but Certainly the southern part of the Los Angeles area is considered by most people to be either overdue or overdue.

There have been no reports yet of any injuries resulting from this earthquake.

You may remember that just two years ago, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake turned deadly in Humboldt County.

Two people were killed and 17 others were injured.

The earthquake damaged roads and buildings and cut off power to about 70,000 people.

Fortunately, today's earthquake was further offshore than 2022's.

President Biden has been briefed on this latest earthquake.

The White House says FEMA resources are ready to go to both California and Oregon if needed.

