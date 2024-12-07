More than 120 aftershocks shook the Northern California coast after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake





Aftershocks continued to rock the North Coast Thursday night into Friday morning following the powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning to be issued across a large area of ​​California.

More than 120 aftershocks and earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 have followed since the larger shaker struck Thursday morning, according to the USGS, with as many as four or five aftershocks occurring per hour. Dozens of smaller aftershocks were also detected.

The epicenter of Thursday's 7.0 magnitude quake occurred in what is known as “earthquake country” in California because it is where three tectonic plates meet. The quake was the strongest to shake the state since a 7.1-magnitude quake struck Ridgecrest in 2019.

The initial large earthquake occurred at 10:44 a.m. off Cape Mendocino in Humboldt County. The quake was strong enough to trigger a tsunami warning from the National Weather Service, but the warning was canceled 70 minutes after it was issued when no serious tsunami threat was detected.

According to the USGS, there is a 53% chance that one or more aftershocks greater than magnitude 5 will occur within the next week.

“There will likely be smaller aftershocks over the next week, with a magnitude of 130 or greater,” according to the aftershock forecast page on the USGS website.

“The number of aftershocks will decrease over time, but large aftershocks can temporarily increase the number of aftershocks.”

Although there have been no reports of major damage in Humboldt County, for people in the Ferndale community, cleanup from a major earthquake in December seems to have become a tradition in recent years.

Thursday's 7.0 magnitude was the latest to hit the region over the holidays and the third in the past four years.

On Friday morning, the National Weather Service's Bay Area

The thread on Only five minutes passed between the time the 7.0 magnitude quake struck and the National Tsunami Warning Center issued the warning.

“The downside of these speed requirements is that NTWC does not have the luxury of waiting to actually observe a tsunami wave before the first warning is needed,” the post read. “They can only confirm this through deep ocean buoys and coastal monitoring.”

Dave Behling

Dave Behling is the website managing editor for the CBS Bay Area.

