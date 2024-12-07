The researchers found that the Kalapana earthquake changed Kilauea's stress





(BIVN) – Researchers have discovered new findings about activity patterns on Kīlauea, after examining 120 years of data from a Hawaiian island volcano.

The University of Hawaii's Department of Earth Sciences at Mānoa announced that it has revealed “for the first time, patterns of deformation and stress changes spanning a century,” with a particular focus on how the 1975 Kalapana earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale “significantly affected… Great for the nature of the area.” A state of tension and distortion.”

“Before 1975, at the site where the big earthquake originated, there was no evidence of slippage, a movement in which two rock masses move next to each other,” the researchers say.

“This result suggests that the region was likely frictionally closed and stresses built up slowly over time before rupture,” said lead author Lauren Ward-Young, who conducted this study as part of her doctoral dissertation at the UH Manoa School of Oceans and Earth. Science and Technology (SOEST). “Furthermore, we observed that the southern flank of Kilauea, a geologically active area extending from the volcano's summit toward the coast, experienced larger and more complex displacement.” [surface motion] Before the Kalapana earthquake, not after.”

The study was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth.

From the university news release:

Young and his colleagues explored the deformation and pressure changes that occurred at the volcano from 1898 to 2018, by analyzing six different data sets. Their analysis included 338,396 earthquake observations and more than 15,000 measurements of surface motion, or displacements, to build a computational model that replicates the displacements and compressions observed before, during and after the 1975 Great Kalapana Earthquake.

“Deciphering Kīlauea’s history deepens our understanding of volcanic and seismic hazards,” Young said. “It provides critical insights into how stress evolves in volcanic systems, guiding our ability to predict and interpret future earthquakes and magmatic events.”

Enhancing preparedness to face risks

The study highlights the potential dangers of decoupling, a major fault zone beneath Kīlauea volcano where two masses of rock move past each other, constantly pushing the volcano southward and posing the risk of major earthquakes combined with complex volcanic activity within the region.

The researchers found that average slip decreased from 10 cm per year before the 1975 earthquake, to 4 cm per year after it. These differences in slip and stress distributions along the decolliment zone indicate changes in mechanical properties, such as friction, that influence seismic and magmatic activity in the region over time.

“Hawaii communities live alongside active volcanoes and face significant seismic risks,” Young said. “This research enhances risk preparedness and reinforces the University of Hawaii’s commitment to advancing science for the safety and well-being of Hawaii’s people and ecosystems by highlighting important past events.”

The history of Kīlauea provides invaluable insights into the complex relationships between magmatic processes and earthquake cycles. Building on this foundation, Young and her team plan to improve their models by delving deeper into key properties of Kilauea's structural features, such as friction along fault planes, to better understand how stress changes trigger seismic and magmatic activity.

