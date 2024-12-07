Why was a tsunami warning issued for San Francisco and then quickly cancelled?





San Diego State University geologist Pat Abbott joins FOX Weather to talk about the temporary tsunami threat to Northern California and the Oregon coast. The 7.0 magnitude quake was a surface earthquake at the beginning of the tsunami threshold, and it was important to issue the warning as soon as possible, Abbott said.

The confusion arose after a tsunami warning was issued on Thursday minutes after an earthquake was detected off the coast of Northern California and was canceled shortly after.

A tsunami warning, meaning a tsunami with dangerous flooding and rip currents is imminent, was issued for the area from south of Florence, Oregon, down to Davenport, California, when the 7.0 magnitude quake struck less than 40 miles off the north coast. ca.

San Francisco was one of the urban areas included in the warning, where evacuation orders were issued and residents were advised to flee to higher ground.

A view of the Pacific Coast in Pacifica, California, United States on December 5, 2024, as a tsunami warning was issued after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California.

After 70 minutes had passed and no signs of a tsunami had occurred, the tsunami warning was cancelled, much to the frustration of many in the warning area.

To explain the reasoning behind the tsunami warning, the National Weather Service posted a thread on X, formerly Twitter, to help the public understand the warning process.

What is a tsunami and what causes it?

They provided a timeline of events, from the initial assessment detecting an earthquake at 10:44 a.m. PT to the NWS National Tsunami Warning Center issuing a tsunami warning five minutes later at 10:49 a.m.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California on December 5, 2024.

The NWS noted that the rapid issuance of the tsunami warning is due to the fact that tsunami waves can travel at speeds of up to 500 mph in the deep ocean. In addition, the NWS said, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake is capable of generating a devastating local tsunami.

“The downside of these speed requirements is that the NTWC does not have the luxury of waiting to actually observe a tsunami wave before a first warning is needed,” the National Weather Service said. “They can only confirm this through deep ocean buoys and coastal monitoring.”

These critical factors prompted the NTWC to issue a tsunami warning to give people plenty of time to evacuate, should a tsunami make its way ashore.

In the meantime, the NTWC can continue to analyze data about the earthquake and any tsunami waves that may have been caused by it.

When no threat of a devastating tsunami emerged, the NTWC canceled the tsunami warning at 11:54 a.m.

Pedestrians on an ocean beach after a tsunami warning in San Francisco, California, United States, on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

The NWS acknowledged that issuing the warning and quickly canceling it may have frustrated or angered some people, especially evacuees. But they stressed the importance of warning given the deadly nature of tsunamis caused by earthquakes.

“If you evacuate, you did the right thing,” they said. “Tsunami waves are rare, but they can be extremely deadly. For perspective, nearly 230,000 people lost their lives in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the deadliest natural disaster of the 21st century.”

They added: “We understand the confusion and disruption caused by this warning.” “We hope this topic has helped clarify the warning process and rationale. The National Weather Service strives to reduce false alarms while protecting lives and property.”

Official tsunami measurements made by the National Tsunami Warning Center after the December 5, 2024 earthquake.

The NTWC noted that they measured a crest of 9 cm (3.54 inches) in Arena Cove, California, which is located north of San Francisco, at 11:46 a.m. PT. Subsequent analysis showed that the quake occurred on a type of fault that rarely produces large tsunamis. However, there are nearby marine faults that have historically produced devastating earthquakes and tsunamis.

The fault that triggered a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off California is not known to produce large tsunamis

Thus, they warned residents of the potential dangers after the earthquake.

“It is important to know the risks. A tsunami can occur at any time and there is a possibility that a tsunami near the shore will exceed the first warning,” they said. “If you are on the coast and feel an earthquake, get to higher ground immediately. Do not wait for a warning.”

