How could a California earthquake trigger a tsunami?





A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the northern California coast near the town of Ferndale Thursday morning, prompting temporary tsunami warnings for California and Oregon.

Although the warning, which initially prompted evacuations in some areas, was later cancelled, the quake highlighted how seismic activity in the region can trigger a tsunami.

Tsunamis are long, high sea waves caused by earthquakes or other disturbances such as volcanic eruptions.

They are triggered when earthquakes cause sudden movement of the ocean floor, usually from vertical shifts associated with subduction zones where one tectonic plate slides under another.

While the San Andreas Fault – California's main fault line – is not prone to generating major tsunamis, other offshore faults and underwater landslides can pose a local tsunami risk.

Tsunami warning sign on the beach. The earthquake that struck California on Thursday led to tsunami warnings and evacuations that were later cancelled.

“While part of the fault near and north of San Francisco lies offshore, blocks on either side of the fault are sliding past each other horizontally,” the Earthquake Country Alliance says on its website. “This will not cause significant vertical movement of the ocean floor causing water to rise, as needed to cause a devastating tsunami,” he added.

However, seismic events are common in the Golden State, and large tsunamis have been reported in the past.

How often do earthquakes strike California?

California is one of the most seismically active regions in the world, annually experiencing two to three earthquakes strong enough to cause structural damage.

According to the California Department of Conservation (CDC), the state is riddled with hundreds of crevasses, 200 of which are considered hazardous.

Nearly 70 percent of California's population lives within 30 miles of a fault capable of generating powerful shaking within the next 50 years.

Globally, between 12,000 and 14,000 earthquakes occur annually. Earthquakes can occur at any time of the year without warning.

When was the last strong earthquake in California?

Before Thursday's quake, the most recent major earthquake in California was the July 5, 2019, Ridgecrest earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.1.

It caused one death and $5.3 billion in economic losses, according to the CDC.

In December 2022, a 6.4 magnitude offshore earthquake struck near Ferndale in Humboldt County. Two people were killed indirectly as a result of the earthquake, and economic losses were estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Before that, the devastating 1906 San Francisco earthquake remained the most devastating in the state's history, with a magnitude of 7.9, killing 3,000 people and leveling much of the city.

Thursday's 7.0 magnitude quake off Ferndale was among the strongest to hit the region recently. Although there were no deaths or widespread damage, a power outage affected thousands in the immediate aftermath.

How long does a tsunami warning last?

Tsunami waves, when they occur, can last for several days in certain locations, and wave crests often peak a few hours after the initial arrival.

According to the US Tsunami Warning Center, the dangerous currents associated with the tsunami could last for several days.

Warnings depend on how close the earthquake is to monitoring systems such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Deep Ocean Tsunami Assessment and Reporting System (DART).

For Thursday's earthquake, the tsunami warning issued at 10:45 a.m. PT was canceled just before noon after additional analysis showed there was no significant tsunami threat.

Drinks and other food items fell to the ground inside Hoby's Market and Deli after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake Thursday, December 5, 2024. No injuries were reported after the powerful earthquake. Drinks and other food items fell to the ground inside Hoby's Market and Deli after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake Thursday, December 5, 2024. No injuries were reported after the powerful earthquake. Dylan McNeil/The Times-Standard via AP Is there a tsunami headed toward California?

There is currently no tsunami heading toward California, and the tsunami warning was officially canceled after Thursday's quake.

The most recent tsunami that inundated parts of California occurred in January 2022, caused by the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai volcano.

In California, tsunamis were recorded along tide gauges up and down the coast. While it caused only minor to moderate flooding in most areas, high tide conditions worsened its impact in some areas, according to the CDC.

Before that, the last tsunami that submerged California occurred in 1964, following the Good Friday earthquake in Alaska.

How to check if there is a tsunami warning near me

To stay informed of tsunami warnings, visit the US Tsunami Warning System webpage or follow its updates on the X platform at @NWS_NTWC. These sources provide real-time alerts, forecasts, and evacuation guidance.

Do you have advice on a science story Newsweek should cover? Do you have a question about earthquakes or tsunamis? Let us know at [email protected].

