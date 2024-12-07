California resident films moment of 7.0 earthquake: 'It was bad'





A California woman's comedy about the recent 7.0 magnitude earthquake has left online viewers in hysterics.

Lily Noelley, who posts under the handle @lilly.noelley on TikTok, recorded her reaction to the tremors that struck her home in Hydesville, California, on November 5.

Viewers can see Noelle looking at her Apple Watch and calmly saying: “Oh, there's an earthquake,” before mockingly walking around her house.

Her video, which shows her pretending to walk away from the potential disaster as her house shakes, has been viewed more than 3.1 million times so far.

While living a few miles from the epicenter, the creator explained that even though the earthquake was very upsetting, she managed to stay calm and respond to it with humor.

“I was recording a video before…and once I realized it was bad, I got up to do something, and then I realized I didn't know [what the] ****to actually do it,” she told viewers in the comments.

The juxtaposition of her nonchalant behavior and the chaos surrounding her struck a chord with viewers. Reactions ranged between laughter and astonishment, with some users praising her fun style and the funny clip she presented of it.

One viewer said: “I'm always afraid I'll be in the toilet when a viewer hits.”

Another said: “This looked like a skit from The Amanda Show, hope you're doing well though!”

Another added: “You can tell when you realize this is going to be more than just a jingle of a jingle.”

The California resident shared a second video on November 6, in which she explained that she was safe and well while poking fun at the viral interest in her spontaneous earthquake clip. Noli spoke in a humorous way about the huge amount of messages she received as a result of her unexpected fame on the Internet.

How did the earthquake hit California?

The earthquake, whose epicenter was in northern California, registered a magnitude of 7.0, according to the US Geological Survey. This was followed by a tsunami warning that extended into southern Oregon and has since been cancelled.

Despite widespread tremors, no structural damage was reported. The event occurred 30 miles off the coast of Humboldt County, and affected areas from San Francisco to Sacramento.

While Noelly's video added a touch of fun to the event, for many residents the impact of the earthquake was no laughing matter. Authorities in some areas, including Berkeley, issued an evacuation order after the quake, citing concerns about a possible tsunami. The earthquake occurred at 11:00 am local time, and residents felt several aftershocks.

While no deaths were reported as a result of the quake, more than 10,000 people were left without power in Humboldt County.

