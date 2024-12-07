Aftershocks continue after Northern California earthquake and tsunami warning





Aftershocks continued on Friday after a powerful earthquake triggered a tsunami warning for parts of the US West Coast on Thursday.

“At this time, there have been 59 earthquakes of magnitude three or greater associated with this earthquake sequence,” earthquake geologist Wendy Bohun said in a social media post Friday morning. He added: “Aftershocks will continue in the coming days and weeks, and will decrease over time.”

“The USGS estimates there may be an M5+ aftershock. A M6 or M7 earthquake is very unlikely (but low probability not unlikely),” Bohon said in a series of posts Thursday night. “Remember, no one can predict earthquakes. No one.”

People in parts of Northern California and Oregon fled to higher ground, zoo animals were evacuated, and thousands were reported to be without power after the quake.

The tsunami warning extended to nearly 500 miles of coast where more than 5 million people live. It was canceled a short time later and there were reports of widespread damage or serious injuries.

The epicenter was off the coast of Humboldt County, near the state line with Oregon. Humboldt Sheriff William Honsal said some homes had cracked foundations and shattered windows after the quake, but there were no major problems.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday afternoon that the state is preparing to help if needed.

The shaking was felt more than 250 miles south of San Francisco, where Bay Area Rapid Transit, or BART, suspended traffic in an underwater tunnel between the city and neighboring Oakland.

What is a tsunami?

Tsunamis are very long, very fast waves created by large displacements of water.

“Earthquakes, landslides, explosions and explosions are common sources of tsunamis,” said Weather.com digital meteorologist Jonathan Bellis. “Tsunami are most common in the Pacific Ocean where the volcanic ring of fire and the Pacific plate line up to produce multiple different sources of non-reserved tsunamis. But they are possible in any large body of water.”

The San Francisco Zoo is closed due to a tsunami warning. Visitors were evacuated and staff and animals were moved to higher ground.

The warning did not include any indication of how high the wave might be. Rachel Kennedy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office covering the Bay Area, said the situation was “extremely dangerous.”

The National Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami warning extended from Lane County, Oregon, south to Davenport, California, including parts of the San Francisco area. Residents in many coastal areas were urged to evacuate.

Additional analysis of computer models showed that a tsunami was unlikely and the warning was cancelled, according to the tsunami center.

“This earthquake moved the ground sideways,” Bohun explained in her posts. “Underwater earthquakes where the ground moves up are what usually generate tsunamis.”

How strong was the earthquake and where did it occur?

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake's magnitude was estimated at 7.0. The quake was centered about 60 miles southwest of Ferndale, California, and was about six miles deep. I arrived around 10:45am local time. Local damage is possible, the US Geological Survey said.

“It was a big earthquake, and our building shook,” said Julie Kretzer, owner of Golden Gait Mercantile in Ferndale, California. “We're fine but I have a mess to clean up now.”

More than 10,000 power outages were reported in Humboldt County, according to PowerOutage.us.

NorCal Earthquake Update.jpg

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

