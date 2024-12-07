Another earthquake shakes part of South Carolina





An earthquake shook part of South Carolina days after another quake was reported in the area

Updated: 2:01 PM ET on December 7, 2024

An earthquake shook part of South Carolina days after another quake was reported in the area

Updated: 2:01 PM ET on December 7, 2024

A second earthquake struck Saturday morning, days after another quake was reported in the area, the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management said. It's 5:24 a.m. The quake comes days after a 1.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Summerville.

Centreville, South Carolina –

The South Carolina Department of Emergency Management said a second earthquake occurred on Saturday morning, days after another earthquake was reported in the area.

(Video above: WYFF 4 morning news headlines)

The USGS confirmed a 2.09 magnitude earthquake occurred about seven miles southwest of Centerville at 5:24 a.m.

South Carolina Department of Emergency Management

The quake comes days after a 1.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Summerville.

