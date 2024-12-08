One of the rarest fish in the world that was damaged by the Northern California earthquake





A 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook a large area of ​​Northern California on Thursday, triggering a rare tsunami warning for coastal areas along the West Coast. The earthquake was the strongest in the region since at least 2005, when it occurred with a magnitude of 7.2. Witness the powerful earthquake that knocked groceries off shelves and caused widespread damage.

The endangered pupfish in Death Valley National Park rocked its world Thursday when a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck the Northern California coast sent tremors through its delicate habitat 500 miles away.

These animals, known as Devils Hole Pupfish, live in a deep cave filled with water, which is what gives this fish its name. The National Park Service said this cave is the only place in the world where Devils Hole Pupfish live, and there are just over 200 of them.

Pit Devils Pupfish.

(NPS/Fox Weather)

On Thursday, water inside Devils Hole began gushing with waves rising to nearly 2 feet high. Officials said this happened two minutes after the large quake struck about 40 miles off the coast of Northern California.

Watch: A major earthquake off the West Coast causes shaking in California and Oregon

The waves disrupted the shallow shelf inside Devils Hole, a pupfish spawning area, flushing most of the organic material off the cliff and into the 500-foot-deep cave, NPS said.

Officials noted that this can have both negative and positive effects on the pupfish.

Underwater photos of Devils Hole before (left) and after (right) Thursday. Notice the amount of organic matter in the “before” photo compared to that in the “after” photo.

(NPS/Fox Weather)

“In the short term, this is bad for the pupfish,” said Dr. Kevin Wilson, an NPS biologist. “A lot of the little fish's food had sunk deep into the cave, and it was probably too deep for the fish to get in. There were probably little fish eggs on the shelf that were destroyed. But, in the long run, this is kind of a good way to bring back the fish. Adjusting is good for your pup fish, as it has cleaned out any decaying organic matter that can cause pockets of low oxygen.

These waves, known as “seiches,” are nothing new for Devil's Hole Pupfish.

In fact, recent bouts caused by a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska in 2018, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in California in 2019 and a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in Mexico in 2022 have increased pupfish spawning activity, according to the NPS. .

Repeated video from the Devils Hole Pupfish Cam in Death Valley National Park, showing water flowing into Devils Hole after the 2019 earthquake.

(E. Horner/NPS/FOX Weather)

How to watch Fox Weather

To ensure the safety of Devils Hole pupfish after this week's earthquake, biologists with NPS, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Nevada Department of Wildlife plan to mitigate the disturbance the fish are experiencing by increasing the amount of supplemental food they are given.

