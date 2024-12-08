A study at the University of Houston found that the 1975 Kalapana earthquake provides insights into Kilauea





Scientists at the University of Hawaii say an earthquake nearly 50 years ago fundamentally changed the development of Kilauea.

According to a study by researchers from UH Manoa, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake beneath Kalapana in 1975 changed the way the south side of Hawaii Island shifted due to volcanic activity.

The earthquake occurred on November 29, 1975, with a 5.7-magnitude primary quake rocking the island's southern shores about an hour before the main event. The earthquake caused significant ground displacement, with some of the southern coast sliding horizontally by up to 26 feet. The earthquake also generated a 20-foot tsunami.

Two people died and 28 others were injured following the event.

The study, published in November in the journal Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, studied 120 years of data about the volcano to analyze deformation patterns that persisted for decades before and after the quake. That data included observations of 338,396 earthquakes and more than 15,000 displacement measurements to create a computational model of the region before, during and after the earthquake.

“It's a really impressive feat of data collection,” said Ingrid Johansson, a research geophysicist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. “That may not sound very exciting, but it is very impressive for those of us who work with data.”

Johansson said the study found that the 1975 earthquake served as a “dividing line,” where ground deformation patterns were noticeably different before and after the event.

In short, Johansson explained that “the south flank (of Kilauea) was deforming differently before the earthquake than it is now,” although she added that the differences are complex.

In general, the fault creeps within the zone – the ground gradually slides along the fault; In this case, towards the ocean – they appear to have diminished considerably since the earthquake, falling from an average of 10 centimeters per year before the earthquake to 4 centimeters per year after the earthquake.

Lead author Lauren Ward-Young, who conducted the study as part of her doctoral dissertation, explained in a statement that the findings suggest that the fault was likely held in place by friction before the quake, which led to pressure building up over time until the quake occurred.

“Deciphering Kilauea’s history deepens our understanding of volcanic and seismic hazards,” Young said. “It provides critical insights into how stress evolves in volcanic systems, guiding our ability to predict and interpret future earthquakes and magmatic events.”

“This suggests that the pattern we are used to with the volcano did not exist before,” Johansson said. “It challenges us to think about how volcano behavior will change in the future, and how we can't rely on the same background processes that we're used to remaining the same forever.”

Young said in the statement that changes in landslide along the fault indicate other changes that will affect seismic and magmatic activity in the region over long periods.

“Hawaii communities live alongside active volcanoes and face significant seismic risks,” Young said. “This research enhances risk preparedness and reinforces the University of Hawaii’s commitment to advancing science for the safety and well-being of Hawaii’s people and ecosystems by highlighting important past events.”

