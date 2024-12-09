The earthquake swarm appears southwest of Adak Island





At midday on Sunday, December 8, 2024, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded southwest of Atka Island in the western Aleutian region (Figure 1). The earthquake aroused interest because of its large size. Because it was offshore and no damage was reported, it did not concern us per se. A few people reported feeling a slight tremor from the event, which occurred at a depth of about 11 miles (18 kilometers).

The activity that followed during the hour – two events above 5 on the Richter scale – was expected to be an aftershock. But then, starting around 3 p.m., two more earthquakes with magnitudes above 6 occurred within 20 minutes of each other. This is not a typical mainshock-aftershock sequence; It is a swarm – a group of multiple earthquakes of approximately the same strength.

Although today's swarm includes larger-than-usual quakes, there is still no cause for concern in Alaska, says Alaska Earthquake Center director and state seismologist Michael West.

“Swarms of moderate-magnitude earthquakes are common in the Aleutians, and they don't necessarily herald anything more significant,” West says. However, he adds, “Because this area has been at or on the edge of several large historical earthquakes, we are monitoring it closely.”

Atka squadron preparation

Earthquakes effectively track the top of the subducting Pacific plate. Except for the number of large earthquakes in this swarm, they are fairly typical events that occur at the subduction interface between the Pacific Ocean and the main North American plates.

The larger earthquakes, for which seismologists determine the type of fault movement, were all caused by thrust movement in the subduction zone. Again, this is typical of convergent motion between the Pacific and North American plates.

While small swarms of subduction zone earthquakes along the Aleutian Range occur on average every two years, there was a similar swarm in May 2024, albeit about 350 miles (550 km) to the east. Uneven pressure along a particular section of a subduction interface can release a swarm rather than releasing pressure in one large event. More commonly, we see one large earthquake followed by many aftershocks.

————————————-

Monitoring seismic events helps us understand the complex nature of earthquakes along major plate boundaries in Alaska. Due to the unusually high number of medium-sized earthquakes in this swarm, we are monitoring the area. We expect aftershocks, especially of magnitude 5 or less, from this sequence to continue in the coming days and weeks.

