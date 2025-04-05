The clearest height in Los Angeles earthquakes





Southern California is witnessing a remarkable increase in seismic activity, as experts confirm an increase in moderate earthquakes that have not been seen for decades. This trend gives increased anxiety and renewed focus on the region's exposure to major seismic events.

Last year, southern California recorded 15 sequences of a sequence that included at least one earthquake of 4.0 or more – the highest annual highest in 65 years, exceeding the 13th sequence registered in 1988, according to the earthquake scientist in Caltech Lucy Jones, as mentioned last month in Los Angeles Times. This style seems to be continuing until 2025, when Malibu and the surrounding areas have become the latest tremors.

The last increase did not pass without anyone noticing by the residents.

“It was definitely a very good tremor, as a 4.1 -size earthquake that shook his store on March 9 described me.

Seismologists agree.

“This is actually what we have over 65 years. He added that the geology of the Malibu region, which is affected by the rift system in San Andreas, is responsible for both its natural beauty and its seismic activity.

“Beauty is due to earthquakes, in fact,” said De Gart.

A visitor to the sidewalk on September 12, 2024, in Malibu, California, walks after an earthquake of 4.7 in the region.

Over the past 13 months, Malibu alone has seen three stronger earthquakes than 4.0, with additional moderate earthquakes shaking the Greater Los Angeles region, including El Sereno, Ontario and Kern County, the Los Angeles Times reported in March.

The recent seismic events in the region have increased concerns about the possibility of a “large one”, a huge earthquake expected along San Andreas's mistake. Seismologists warn that the southern part of the error is especially late for a great rupture, which may lead to widespread destruction throughout southern California.

“California is known as the country of earthquakes,” Elizabeth Kokran said with the Usgs Zelch Science Center in Newsweek. “Temporary increases or decrease in earthquakes are normal and expected.”

Morgan Page, also with USGs Agree.

“During the past two years, we have seen a higher number of moderate earthquakes in the Los Angeles region. One natural thing, although the frequency of earthquakes is constantly changing.”

“In the past 25 years, there have been on average about 50 m4+ earthquakes in California per year. But the actual number of any certain year is completely changing – it ranged between 13 and 158. The contrast is the standard when it comes to earthquakes. We particularly note this contrast when earthquakes occur near populated areas such as Los Angeles.”

The page continued: “I do not want to reject what people suffer from, because there was more earthquakes in Los Angeles in recent years. The last height in earthquakes is especially noticeable because it comes after a period of relative calm, with fewer earthquakes from the usual between 2016 and 202.”

“Generally, earthquake patterns are somewhat random in both time and location (with the exception of those that were considered in the final tremors of other earthquakes). This means that there are sometimes less events,” Mark Benithin, Assistant Director of the Southern California earthquake at South California University, told newsweek.

He added: “The anxiety among earthquake scientists in general only increases when there are small/moderate seismological swarms near big errors, as this may sometimes be activity in the foreground-but these also occurred several times without this happening in the short term in the short term. A higher level in 2024.”

