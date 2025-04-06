



Government media said on Saturday that the death of an earthquake last week in Myanmar rose to 3354.

People sort the ruins of a collapsed building in Mandalay on April 5, 2025, after the March 28 earthquake. (AFP)

The 7.7 earthquake struck the size of a wide range of the country, causing severe damage to six regions and countries including the capital NayPyitaw.

The earthquake left many areas without energy connections, phone, cells, roads and damaged bridges, which makes the full range of destruction to be evaluated.

A terrible humanitarian crisis has also also been caused by the country's civil war, which internally blocked more than 3 million people and left nearly 20 million people in need, according to the United Nations.

The second strongest earthquake in Myanmar in history

The leader of the military government, chief of General Min Aung Hinging, said the earthquake was the second strongest in the country's registered history after an 8 east Mandalay earthquake in May 1912.

A report in the New Global New Global, run by the country, said on Saturday that the number of dead March 28 disaster reached 3354, with 4,850 injuries and 220 missing. He also said that the rescuers saved 653 survivors trapped under the debris.

The Myanmar Army seized power in 2021 from the democratically elected government in Aung San Suu Ki, armed resistance now believed by analysts to control more lands than the army.

Its president, Jerome Bonavont, said in a press statement on Friday that members of the United Nations Security Council “realized the need to strengthen rescue, relief, recovery efforts and expand the scope of immediate and fast humanitarian assistance in response to requests for helping the people of Myanmar, with the support of the international community.”

In a clear indication of the fighting in Myanmar and related to its military government that would prevent or delay the aid to the areas under the control of the resistance forces, the statement said that the members of the Council “stressed the importance of a safe and favorable environment to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid for life in a timely manner for all those in need, without disturbance or discrimination.”

General Zu Min Ton, a spokesman for the military government, told the media on Saturday, as he returned from a regional summit held in Bangkok that the prime ministers and officials of joining countries, including India and Thailand, pledged to provide the necessary assistance for relief and rehabilitation efforts in the troubled areas of the earthquake.

“Everyone has helped Myanmar who suffered from the earthquake. Everyone has sympathy. Everyone understood. Everyone was ready to help. Everyone can see together.”

He said that 18 countries were providing assistance to the affected areas, and more than 60 aircraft flew to transport rescuers and relief relief.

Its embassy in Yangon said in a statement on Saturday that the United Kingdom has allocated another 10 million pounds (about 12.8 million US dollars) for the ongoing humanitarian response.

There has been an extraordinary wave of diplomatic activity in the past few days around Myanmar, and is usually hesitant to deal with most of the global community.

Min Ong Hulang and senior members of his government are recruited and disabled by many western countries for their independence in 2021 and human rights. His visit to the meeting in the Thai capital, Bangkok, was his first country in a country other than the main supporters of his government – China, Russia and the vitality of Russia Paralia – since he attended another regional meeting in Indonesia in 2021.

Returning to Myanmar on Saturday, Malaysian Foreign Minister Maine Holing, Mohamed Hassan, and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sanjiabongsa, received discussions about helping relief from his colleagues in the Association of Southeast Asian countries and cooperative in health care in the areas affected by the earthquake.

Although diplomatic activity reports focused on earthquakes, there is awareness that the crisis in Myanmar cannot end until the war stopped, and the country's neighbors were leading efforts to find a peace road, although the army or its opponents did not show any serious effort to negotiate.

However, all military resistance groups and many temporary arousal operations announced on Wednesday in the wake of the earthquake to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid.

60 attacks after the earthquake

On Friday, the United Nations Human Rights Office accused the army of continuous attacks, claiming that there were more than 60 attacks after the earthquake, including 16 since the ceasefire.

The government of the National Unity of the Opposition, which leads the resistance of the army's rule, accused the army of carrying out 63 air and artillery attacks since the earthquake, which resulted in the death of 68 civilians, including one child and 15 women.

