“Fire jumped from the ground” as the Myanmar earthquake struck





The earthquake caused the destruction throughout Mandalay, but a few people have suffered a larger drama than the people of Sen Bani, one of the poorest suburbs of the city. A neighborhood was built from 400 wooden homes on the old garbage discharge site.

When the disaster hit, she shook tremors but failed to overthrow light structures. People ran out, to see almost incredible thing.

“There were cracks on the ground, and the fire was coming out of it,” said one of the women who fled from her home. “This happened in about six places – the fire was exploding. It should be a matter of emptying garbage and underground gas.”

Fire is spread from one house to another. Within an hour, the residents of the suburb were 2000 homeless.

Mandalay firefighters had no time to conduct an investigation. However, after the witness, the witness described the same thing – orange fire jumps from cracks on the ground.

The neighborhood has now become a mass of ash and twisted iron panels, and its residence in their city, and sleep in the open in temples and on the sidewalks.

A week after an earthquake of 7.7 of a large area of ​​Central Myanmar, the stricken area is still largely cut off from the outside world, as it was since the coup in which the great general Main Ong Hulang took off the democratic government in Aung San Suu Ki in 2021.

When I entered the Times Mandalay this week to speak with the survivors and those trying to help them, we found a city that gave up hope to find any other victims alive, and resign itself to survive the time it takes to return to normal life – with a little external assistance.

The number of the official government of the dead reached 3354, which is a number that is sure to rise. Within a week of this disaster, most cities were wandering with international NGOs and United Nations vehicles as well as relief organizations.

One of the survivors is transferred to the hospital in Naypyidaw, the capital, which was also severely affected

Main Sai Aung/AFP/Getty Images

But Mandalay's mitigation task is almost in the hands of local Myanmar organizations. A few hundred rescuers from China, Russia and Malaysia help the local teams select through the piles of the debris that were long buildings. Many foreign relief workers feel frustrated not only because of the bureaucracy and bad communications, but also obstructing the military government.

The Military Council participates in a bitter civil war against a group of resistance groups and armies of ethnic independence. Both sides declared the temporary humanitarian ceasefire, but opposition groups accuse the chase of manipulating aid of punishing their enemies.

On Friday, the United Nations agreed with the opposition. The High Commissioner for Human Rights said: “The long restrictions imposed by the army on humanitarian operations and reaching all over the country means that many areas affected poorly … have been not available to help in human emergency situations.

“Employees, equipment and services needed to save lives in urgent danger.”

On Wednesday, a 53 -year -old man was alive after 125 hours under the remains of the Mandalay Hotel. A similar rescue was rescued. By the end of the weekend, rescue operations were allowed to restore bodies.

An estimated capacity of about 200 bodies under Sky Villa, one of the smartest Mandalay, is an 11 -storey complex with a gym and a bar on the surface that has been marketed as it contains the foundations of earthquake resistance. When the shaking began, six floors were expanded in his ship in the underground car park, surrounding many of its residents at home.

“There were people alive there. We could hear their voices calling,” said Pharo MAung, a firefighting officer. “Help! “

Rescue efforts have now become inspections of bodies under the collapsed buildings

Str/AFP/Getty Images

They saved 52 people and recovered 40 bodies, all that they could expect to find now. “The last time we heard the votes on Tuesday,” said Var. “We have no hope that anyone is alive.”

Under the shelters raised in front of the site, the police document the precious things inside the devastating building.

Bank notes are calculated, recorded, jewelry weight, record, and add to an increasing pile on an empty black body bag and placed on the floor.

A police officer said: “I don't know how we can know who belongs to him.” “Many of them must have died. But we have to make it clear to people that we only keep it for ourselves.”

Sky Villa was an apartment for the wealthy, as well as foreigners, including Chinese expatriates. But in every street, there are other collapsed buildings, each with a tragedy story. There is no clear pattern of damage, and it is selective in a volatile way – healthy buildings that nothing worse than cracking plaster close to similar structures that collapsed with a deadly effect.

Ko Ko win in front of his house in Mandalay

Kenneth Dnby for the Times time

He blamed the contractors to build it badly

Kenneth Dnby for the Times time

Wayne Ko Ko was in the mosque next to his father and brother when he hit the earthquake just before Friday prayers. The men immediately ran to search for their wives and children, who were inside his six -storey apartment building. He collapsed on himself. The three lower floors are folded below the upper part like a flat cardboard.

He said: “The contractor built it badly.” “This building was there – which also fell half – by the same company.”

This was four days before they arrived in the bodies of his mother, sister and sister. Now, they sleep on the street, and they live on intermittent shipments of food and water, they are exposed to mosquitoes, high temperatures and final tremors.

“A group of Russians came one day,” said Wayne. “They took a look. But when they realized that everyone had died, they went away. There was nothing they could do.”

