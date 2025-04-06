Bangkok Post – Bangkok residents worry about safety building in the wake of the earthquake: an opinion poll





The location of the collapsed country building in the Chateoshak area of ​​Bangkok on Friday. Heavy machines started working after any signs of life from potential survivors. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpatharasill)

A recent survey of Nida Poll revealed its concerns among Bangkok residents about the structural safety of buildings and other issues after the last earthquake.

The survey was conducted from April 1 to 3th of April interviews with 1300 respondents between the ages of 18 and more than different levels of education, professions and income throughout the capital.

When they were asked about their fears in the wake of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, the responses were as follows:

68.09 % of the respondents said they are concerned about the stability of buildings and safe across the city.

59.47 % asked about the effectiveness of early warning systems in the event of another earthquake.

43.97 % are concerned about when a strong earthquake will happen again.

33.51 % were concerned about traffic and public transport during future emergencies.

33.21 % wanted to know how to properly prepare and respond to these disasters.

29.01 % fears the negative economic effects on the country.

22.98 % wondered whether the government would take strict legal measures against those responsible for the collapsed country auditing building building in Bangkok.

22.82 % expressed their psychological concerns, such as fake hysteria or mass hysteria, even in the absence of a real danger.

21.53 % indicated fears of fake news that causes general anxiety.

19.62 % wondered whether aid and relief efforts will be distributed fairly.

16.72 % raised concerns about a possible contraction in tourism.

2.75 % said they had no concerns.

0.99 % did not know or was not interested.

Trust in safety by building a type

The survey values ​​the confidence of the public in the safety of different types of buildings in Bangkok, with responses that differ as follows:

Shopping Centers: 47.25 % was somewhat confident, 30.15 % are not very confident, 12.60 % are very confident, and 9.47 % are absolutely not sure.

Religious buildings: 40.61 % are somewhat confident, 37.25 % are not very confident, 10.38 % are very confident, and 10.69 % are absolutely not sure.

Hotels: 42.75 % are somewhat confident, 36.18 % are very uncomfortable, 9.77 % are very confident, and 10.61 % are absolutely not sure.

Private educational institutes: 53.12 % are somewhat confident, 29.39 % are not very confident, 9.47 % are very confident, and 7.33 % are absolutely not sure.

Private offices: 49.62 % are somewhat confident, 32.14 % are not very confident, 7.63 % are very confident, and 10.08 % are absolutely not sure.

Sophieses/Commercial Buildings: 42.13 % is very uncomfortable, 38.40 % is somewhat confident, 6.95 % very confident, and 11.76 % are absolutely not sure.

General Educational Institutes: 40.38 % are very confident, 36.88 % are somewhat confident, 6.64 % are very confident, and 15.57 % are absolutely not sure.

Entertainment places: 44.12 % are not very confident, 26.49 % are somewhat confident, 5.42 % are very confident, and 18.70 % are absolutely not sure.

Special residential buildings (for example, apartments, apartments): 41.68 % are very uncomfortable, 35.34 % are somewhat confident, 5.34 % are very confident, and 17.18 % are absolutely not sure.

Government residential buildings: 48.70 % are not very confident, 30.08 % are not sure at all, 17.63 % are somewhat confident, 2.83 % are very confident.

Government offices buildings: 48.93 % are not very confident, 30.84 % are not sure at all, 17.33 % are somewhat confident, 2.52 % are very confident.

