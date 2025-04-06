



The rare Earth MMI (monthly metal index) has moved sideways, increasing by 1.82 % slight. The global rare land market has been successful recently, thanks to a group of natural disasters and large geopolitical movements. A strong earthquake in Myanmar and the last wave of American definitions threw this somewhat sensitive industry to more uncertainty.

Myanmar earthquake: a tremor of the supply chain?

On March 28, a strong earthquake shook 7.7 magnitude of the earthquake in the country of Myanmar. While the tremors did not directly harm the rare land mining operations, the global market is still noticing. The earthquake near Mandalay, about 425 km from Cashin State, struck the location of many rare land mines in Myanmar.

Although tragic death is still increasing, early reports show that the main mining areas have often not touched. Mining operators in the Longchuan area confirmed with Metal.com that the roads are still open and that raw delivery continues without a problem.

Political turmoil was already causing problems

Even before the earthquake, the rare land sector in Myanmar was struggling. Once again in October 2024, the Kachin Independence (KIA) army took over the main mining centers such as Kanpaiti, a town near the Chinese border.

This individual event disrupted operations in the areas responsible for about half of the world's output of rare heavy land. Mining land stops, by February 2025, Chinese imports of rare Earth oxides and Myanmar vehicles decreased by amazing 89 %.

Why the rare land supply in Myanmar

Myanmar is not just another name on the rare Earth map. Southeast Asia is a major supplier, which means that it plays a major role in everything from smartphones to electric cars to rechargeable batteries. The combination of continuous conflict with recent natural disasters highlights the danger of relying on unstable politically countries for such critical materials.

Enter the definitions

Returning to the United States, President Donald Trump announced that new definitions are sweeping on April 2, 2025. All trade partners in the United States are now facing at least 10 %, while some countries, especially China, were more difficult.

Given the previous definitions, the Chinese goods that the United States now will face a total tariff of 54 %. Given that China dominates the rare global earth supply chain, analysts expect that these new definitions will intensify current show problems.

What comes after that?

Looking at the news, many American companies are already taking measures. Most of them secure local and international alternative sources for rare land, while the United States government collects investment in local production to enhance the security chain security.

Meanwhile, experts expect that rare land prices will remain volatile, which leads to increased manufacturing costs, and perhaps raising consumer prices and weakening the global competitiveness of American products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oilprice.com/Metals/Commodities/Myanmar-Earthquake-and-Tariffs-Shake-Rare-Earths-Industry.html

