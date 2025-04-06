



Late one night in February, while Fernando Moro sat at his office, concluding work at the centenary engineering center, he felt something unusual – the building was shaking. He waited for him to pass and soon knew that there was an earthquake in West Texas that he felt in Bouquerk.

“I was on my office on the third floor on Friday night and I thought that the floor was moving and causing mysterious and unique noise. I did not like much of the unique feeling. I waited a little and went away. I reviewed the website and there was: an earthquake 10:23 pm,” Moreno, an assistant professor at the GERARALDD department in May, said in the field of construction and the environment.

The 7.7 -sized earthquake that struck Myanmar last week reaffirmed what Maurio was already thinking – tomorrow engineers should be ready to design disaster that cannot be predicted and responded anywhere at any time.

Moreu is studying an earthquake and responding to disasters from other topics. One of the classes he knows is advanced structural dynamics (CE598), where graduate students at the College of Engineering learn to design buildings to withstand natural disasters.

“I really think we need to be more prepared and just prepared in a state. We don't know when the next big earthquake will occur or where. Engineers need to expect and prepare for success.”

The chapter is presented every three years, and the chapter taught the theory, analysis and work to prepare engineering students to respond to the next earthquake. UNM students provide global training in simulation, laboratory experiences and industry experience. Students in the classes use equipment and devices from the smart infrastructure laboratory (SMILAB), founded by Moro, for training on the next disaster.

On March 25, Arney Halterman, CEO and Director of Halterman's Engineering from San Francisco, taught the separation on the seismic design of buildings and structures, including the spectrum response spectrum of acceleration, presented in the unified construction code. Students also had the opportunity to complete a seismic design experience for the CARC Research and Computing Center (CARC) where there is Smilab. Students learn that Carc has a normal period of 0.26 seconds, the time it takes a building to complete a full cycle of vibration after the earthquake. The normal period, or resonance is important in engineering because it can determine whether the building has been damaged or not during the earthquake.

“I think we need to make sure that our university is a pioneer in earthquake engineering and post -disaster response, and we are working hard in the department to prepare our students to be ready when the disaster occurs in New Mexico or anywhere in which their career takes them,” said Moro.

Maurio CE598 was established after joining UNM. While there was a tradition in a great teaching about structural vibration and earthquakes, he felt that he could provide additional training opportunities for students through more practical experiences in the laboratory using post -disaster, computer vision, robots, signaling, wireless sensors, and physical cyber systems.

He said: “In my opinion, I wanted to” shake “matters in the analog and digital sense with more future tools. I wanted to develop a chapter that trains prominent civil engineers in 2050.”

Maurio helped add educational capabilities and test to UNM in the field of advanced dynamics, lasers, 3D scanning, events sensing, acceleration standards, microscopic cameras, and external sensor.

He worked with Shore Western Inc. In mechanical algorithms, software and control of the university's promotion and equipping it with a large hydraulic shook schedule that works with 9,000 pounds. This schedule can now repeat earthquakes to civil and mechanical systems that teach design, management and reinteral structures with real damage. It is also used for vibrations and random systems of various projects, including multiple multi -input research (MIMO) with the National Sandia Laboratory, as well as non -linear dynamics. SMILAB is equipped with a lot of technology needed to study earthquakes including vibrations, visual accurate tables, high -resolution lasers, and a concrete wall that can be used as a fixed reference for seismic test in UNM. There are also two independent Vicon laboratory laboratory, which is known about the humanitarian responses of earthquakes and healing after disasters with augmented reality, human cooperation, and human instructions.

In 2023, Maurio completed Volberatite Fellowship to study earthquake and post -disaster research for a period of six months at the National Research Center on Seismology (NCRE) and Taiwan National University (NTU). In NCRE, Moreu has applied augmented reality and low -cost sensors to identify the post -Erthquake response with NTU faculty members, and other institutions.

“I develop a long -term academic exchange with NTU and NCRE.

Maurio hopes to renew the Institute of Seismology Research. Students interested in earthquake research can contact it on [email protected].

