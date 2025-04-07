



Apr 6, 2025 16:18:51 Akdt (April 7, 2025 00:18:51 UTC) 61.4813 ° N 151.6536 ° w depth 48.0 miles (77 km)

This event was not reviewed by an earthquake

28 miles (45 km) E from Hayes Volcano33 mm (53 km) northwest of Tyonek36 mile (58 km) SW from Skwentna56 mile (90 km) N from Nikiski56 mile (90 km) from Willow61 miles (98 km) with anchorage 64 miles (103 km) from Elmend. Kenai67 Miles (108 km) W from Fort Richardson70 Miles (113 km) from Eagle River72 Miles (116 km) from Chigiak257 mile (416 km) N from Kodiak 262 mile Various tectonic features. (1) The most powerful earthquake is created in South Centel Alaska by the Megathrust error, which represents the area of ​​the external Pacific Communication and the transgression of North American paintings. The Great Alaska earthquake originated for the year 1964, which is still the second largest ever registered earthquake around the world, under Prince William Sound. (2) In-depth earthquakes (less than 20 miles/32 km) occurs in the Wadati-Benioff area, where the hidden Pacific plate is descended towards the scarf below the North American plate. This area extends along the geot, Alaska Peninsula, cooks an entrance and ends under the slopes of the northern hills of the Alaska group. In southern and central Alaska, these earthquakes abandoned a depth of about 140 miles (225 km), reflecting the DOP extension of the Pacific Painting. Seismological M7.1 M7.1 2018 and 2018 M7.1 Anchorage are the latest noticeable in -depth events. They both produced a major shaking in the south and caused structural damage to buildings and infrastructure. (3) Al -Qalimiya earthquakes in this region can be attributed to three main sources: the errors and troops of the cooking entrance basin, the rift of the mountain of the castle, and the wide division of the widespread earthquakes that extend from the northern cooking entrance to the error of the dinary. The geological structures in the upper cooking entrance are able to generate strong earthquakes. The M6.9 earthquake appears to be in April 1933, which caused great damage to Marsa, occurring in such a structure. Mountain Castle, which passes 25 miles (40 km) north of Marsa, is a geological guide on Holosin's removal and the generation of Sutton 1984 M5.6 earthquake. The widespread area of ​​earthquakes between the entrance to Cook and the error of the Denali distortion between the BERING microbes to the west and the southern mass in Alaska to the east. This wide area of ​​earthquakes includes a series of most often payment errors, and the 1943 M7.0 earthquake may have arisen in this band.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://earthquake.alaska.edu/event/0254gf8mso The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

