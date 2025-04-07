



Singapore-on March 28, Myanmar was injured in one of its worst earthquakes in a century, where more than 3000 dead left after an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude to the epic area in the Asian Southern State in southeast.

The tremors felt the extent of Hanoi in Vietnam, more than 2000 km away. The tremors in Bangkok – more than 1000 km from the earthquake center – also felt the skyscraper that was under construction as a result.

Science simply looks at the cause of the earthquake, and the safe range of Singapore is the effect of these natural disasters.

Earthquake usually occurs in the rift areas, where tectonic dishes collide – large sections of rocks that make the Earth's crust and the upper cloak – slide or slide against each other.

Myanmar lies in nearly four tectonic panels – the European plate, the Indian plate, the Sunda and Microplate Burma.

The experts attributed the earthquake to a slide of the epic crack, as Indian and Songa paintings moved horizontally along each other.

The epic error is a big mistake, or a crack in the rock, as it works about 1400 km from northern Myanmar to the south.

Regarding enjoying tremors in Bangkok, Assistant Professor Weingji of the Asian Environment School in NTU said that the size of the event has generated strong seismic waves that could travel long distances.

This was amplified by the Bangkok Basin, known as Zhao Beria Delta, which led the soft soil until the earthquake is more dangerous.

Buildings have a natural frequency of vibration, determined by factors such as height, materials and construction.

Professor Wei, a major investigator at the Earth Observatory in Singapore, said that if the frequency of tremors is consistent with the echo of the building, the shaking will be shaken somewhat inside the building, said Professor Wei, a major investigator at the Earth Observatory in Singapore.

A number of viral videos in the March 28 earthquake displays water from the swimming pools on the surface in Bangkok, which is launched on both sides of the buildings in the tremors.

Professor Evan from the African Faculty of Civil and Environmental Engineering at NTU said: “With regard to the structural safety of the building, it can increase vibration and forces in the building during the earthquake,” said Professor Evan from the NTU College of Civil Engineering.

“If this vibration or strength is not calculated in design or construction, this may lead to additional damage to the building.”

Although the remaining comments on these videos have indicated that these complexes can serve as a synthesis system – the absorption of the movement of the building during the earthquake – any limited reduction effect may be unless the complex is specifically designed to work this way, indicating that this use is unfamiliar.

He said that the specially designed retailers, known as sliding or seized liquid savings, are operating by transporting vibration capacity from the building and wasting it.

He added that these devices are often designed to repetition of a resonance that corresponds to almost with a structure, with the mechanism of gambling, such as sticky fluid, which facilitates effective energy.

The African Union Professor said that the protection of the seismic buildings must be designed for the forces caused by horizontal vibrations during such earthquakes, in an additional way to the vertical gravitational loads.

This requires, for example, that the columns, beams and joints have a higher ability to pregnancy, while structural organs and joints must be designed with good ductility, allowing them to stay intact, even after excessive deformation.

Professor AU said: “The need to provide a higher horizontal resistance or a decrease in vibration may also require a change in the structural form, that is, the mechanism through which the internal forces are transferred and the deformation resistance.”

This includes Qatari brackets or other additional damping devices.

Professor AU cited an example of Skyscraper 101 floor 101 in Taiwan, which uses steel pendulum 660 tons as a discourse, addressing the influence on the building during earthquakes and strong winds.

He said that the soil in which the building is also important.

He added: “The soil works as a means that can amplify the shake in the first place, as seismic waves reach the first time, as the wave spreads to the foundation and then the building.”

Professor African Union indicated that in some cases, violent shaking can lead to soil loss temporarily – a phenomenon known as soil liquefaction – which leads to catastrophic ground failure as well as severe damage to buildings.

Professor Way said that although Singapore and its surrounding areas are relatively empty of seismic activity, there is still enough data – such as seismic and geological data groups – to evaluate local seismic risks adequate.

“This is because large earthquakes in low-acting areas take a much longer time to repetition-thousands or tens of thousands of years-and there are not enough research investigations,” he added.

Given what happened in Bangkok, Professor Way stressed that the risk assessment area in Singapore should be expanded, noting that Somatran's mistake-a 1900 km-length strike, is similar to the epic error that caused the Myanmar earthquake, which runs the length of Sumatra Island about 400 km from the Republic.

Professor AU said the buildings here have some protection against these possibilities.

“Although Singapore is generally not considered an earthquake, the influence has been considered,” he added.

He pointed out that Singapore has its own national attachment – in parallel with the European Design Law, or the European symbol, which sets the structural design standards of buildings and civil engineering structures – which spell the appropriate details of local considerations, including earthquake resistance.

Simply science is a series that looks at the flag behind daily questions. Zhaki Abdullah is a correspondent at The Straits Times. It is in the event of health, in addition to covering the issues of science, environmental, technology and Muslims from time to time.

