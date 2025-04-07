



Seven days after the earthquake was destroyed in Türkiye in 2023, French volunteers used a radar the size of a bag to locate survivors under the rubble. It was one of the many lives that the device helped to save it in the wake of the disaster.

The group also rushed volunteers to Myanmar after a strong earthquake last month, the bridge, and temples dating back to centuries. But the volunteers were stuck in the airport's migration control in Yangon for more than a day. They finally entered the country last Wednesday, only to announce the authorities ending the next day. The volunteers returned home without finding a survivor.

The military government in Myanmar surprised many observers when it called for international assistance in response to the March 28 earthquake. It also announced the ceasefire against the rebels in a civil war that consumed the nation.

But less than two weeks after hitting the disaster, relief groups and volunteers said that international relief does not reach the besieged Myanmar fans as quickly as possible. They blame the military council for delay and restrictions to distribute aid. Others cite a climate of fear-the army resumed air strikes in the rebel areas despite the ceasefire and at least one occasion was launched on relief workers.

“There was nothing reasonable on the ground,” said Cesar Ozgan, a volunteer with L'Spoir du Peuple Arsi.

Myanmar has already destroyed the war, which was flammable, which people call “the wrath of the earth.” The number of official deaths exceeded 3500 and a lot was injured. But the full range of destruction is still difficult to evaluate due to damaged roads and cavitated phone towers.

Many have become homeless and those who are afraid to return to their damaged homes sleep in the open. It is shaken by regular wireless tremors in the heat before the suffocating Monson, and they must line up for daily press classes provided by local relief groups.

One of the reasons for the delay in providing assistance is that the government itself is in a state of chaos, as many buildings in the capital, Naypyidaw.

But the army's announcement that all assistance will be coordinated by the left aid groups. The relief organizations have long undergone a volatile process to obtain travel licenses.

A year after the seizure of power in 2021, the Military Council has almost completely drained a disaster management fund by redirecting it to agricultural initiatives.

When Hurricane Nargis killed more than 130,000 people in 2008, Kutry previously from the ruling generals prevented emergency aid and told relief groups badly that survivors did not need “chocolate bars” and instead they can survive on “frogs and fish from trenches.”

It is ruled by a brutal military regime one by one for decades, the people of Myanmar are rushing to support each other. But for local volunteers, fear is suspended in the air as sad.

Phoe Thar, a volunteer rescue worker at Mandalay, said he was working less at night after hearing that he was forcibly formulated by the army. He said, “We want to help more, but fear hinders us.”

Equality, Myanmar, a human rights organization, said it has followed nearly 100 cases of forced cases since the earthquake, describing the catastrophe as an opportunity for the army to recruit forces.

Kiran Verma, a volunteer from India, said he was late for hours with local volunteers at a military checkpoint the day after the earthquake. He said he left three days after the earthquake area, and he felt “fear”.

“I thought they would welcome anyone coming to save his people,” said Mr. Verma, 40, said.

For some critics, the army itself can do more to help.

Ko Min HTET, a volunteer in Mandalay, said he saw only a few soldiers cleansing bricks from public buildings. He said that they should instead focus on helping people, “Some soldiers and police said in damaged locations, and passing their phones.”

Some potential volunteers are afraid to return to cities such as Mandalay and Yangon, who have suffered from the worst earthquake.

“We yearn to be on the ground, to provide any assistance we can,” said Min Han, the doctor who fled to the rebels after the coup, and refused to work as a civilian employee under the military council. “But the return now will be like walking directly in a trap – we can be arrested or killed.”

Richard Horsi, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, said the motives of the military council are clear.

“Their first priority is the regime's survival,” he said. “It is not the welfare of the country and its people.” At the same time, he said that the military council's response to the earthquake is characterized by “chaos rather than slag”.

Lin Mong had in a tent with his three children near the Mandalay Historical Trench. On Saturday, he surprised him when heavy rains and tent winds swept away. There was no warning to the weather.

“We cannot predict earthquakes, but we can predict rain,” he said. “The way the Military Council deals in dealing with things, such as trying to treat a cancer patient with castor oil.”

