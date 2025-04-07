



The emergency teams had already completed the search for survivors two days after the Myanmar earthquake was killed on March 28, more than 50 people in the town of Winden in Mandalay.

“We have finished rescue operations on March 30,” said the representative of the local social welfare team. “The number of deaths is 51, with 81 people injured and 305 homes were damaged.”

The town of Wondwin, which is located about 70 miles south of Mandalay, is severe damage to the earthquake, including the collapse of temples, monasteries and other religious buildings.

At least nine people died in the collapse of a fabric factory on the outskirts of the city, which is located on the Yangon-Mandalay Highway.

One of the town's residents said: “He lost eight employees from the textile factory No. 7 of their lives.” “A child was killed in the housing submitted by the factory when the building collapsed.”

Over two days of operations, social welfare teams say they saved more than 40 survivors in the town of Wondwin and were able to transport about 20 with injuries in Naybito and Mandalay for treatment.

Seven women and six men died in the small town of Thea Tau, the town of Wondwin, who now told Myanmar local volunteer on Friday.

“Our team managed to dare 11 bodies. Our team's founder was among the victims who were killed on the earthquake,” said the volunteer, who is based in Thia Tao,.

Social welfare volunteer added that the impact of the earthquake in Thea Tau was severe, as it destroyed 15 houses completely and about 150 forms of damage.

According to local sources, people in the town of Wondwin have been sleeping outside their homes since the earthquake due to the danger resulting from the ongoing final tremors. Many also lack access to running water and electricity due to disaster effects.

In addition, rescue operations in the town hindered the absence of heavy machines that would enable response teams to wipe the rubble from collapsed buildings, the local residents said.

“We are not wiping the rubble and debris because we cannot do this with the workforce alone,” said one of the residents of Wondwin in the town of Wondwin. “The cost of renting and transporting heavy machines is very high.” [US $2.40]”We welcome any kind of donation. Financial support in particular will be very useful,” said a man from Thea Tao.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myanmar-now.org/en/news/myanmar-earthquake-rescue-operations-ended-after-two-days-in-township-south-of-mandalay/

