After Myanmar terrifies, Japan warns of “Megaquake” that may kill more than 3 cobs, experts say India is facing greater risks





More than 2000 people have recently lost their lives after it hit a huge earthquake of 7.7 Myanmar. While the world mourns, Japan has already issued a warning about a huge potential group that could cause unimaginable damage and erasing nearly 300,000 lives. But these alerts are not just major headlines, as they are a reminder of India. Experts have long warned of a similar danger that is brewing in the Himalayas, where a strong strong earthquake can strike at any time. The Japanese government's report in Japan recently warned that a large group of expected along Nankai may cause disaster damage to the country. If this 9th earthquake will strike, Japan may lose up to $ 1.81 trillion, and face a huge tsunami, and witness the collapse of hundreds of buildings, and you may see about 300,000 deaths. The Nankai Basin is located off the coast of the southwest of the Pacific Ocean in Japan. An earthquake of such an earthquake is estimated at about 80 %, according to the cabinet office report. The worst cases scenario includes 1.23 million are evacuated and a deadly destruction, especially if it happens at night during the winter. Vulnerable to a huge earthquake, and is often referred to as the Great Himalayas earthquake. In 2020, the American geophysics scientist Roger Bilham Toy told Himalayas that Himalayas is the only place on Earth where the huge earthquake (size 8 or higher) is inevitable.

He explained that India is sliding slowly under the Tibet, but the friction between the tectonic panels prevents the smooth movement. When this friction suddenly makes it clear, the resulting earthquake can be destroyed.

Yes, experts have warned that a large earthquake in the Himalayas can shake cities like Chandigar, Dahdon, and even Delhi. With a large number of population exposed to violent shaking, the danger becomes more dangerous.

In fact, a study conducted in 2020 published in earthquake research (which was reported by PTI) said that the entire Himalayas Arc is “ready” to produce a series of major earthquakes. Researcher Stephen J. Wesnosky for PTI, “It will not be a surprise if the next great earthquake occurred in our lives.”

The Supriyo MITRA, the Himalaya's errors are ready for an 8 -sized earthquake, but no one can predict exactly when it will happen.

What makes it worse? The 2001 population study, which was published in the science, warned that more than 50 million people across the Himalayas and the neighboring plains are in danger. The study compared the 1819 kutch earthquake and the BHUJ 2001 earthquake to show how the growing population increases.

“The population of Kash has increased ten times. The deaths jumped from about 2000 in 1819 to 30,000 in 2001,” she said.

If a repetition of the 1905 Cangra earthquake occurs today, this may lead to the death of one or more Cham. If such an earthquake strikes huge in the Gang River, the loss may be much worse.

Are we ready? India's emergency services are familiar with dangers, but experts like Vineet Kumar Gahalaut have said areas like Kumaon-Garhwal are late since a major earthquake. With the absence of a large earthquake there for more than 500 years, the pressure continues in the construction.

The biggest challenge? We do not know when the earthquake will strike, tomorrow, within ten years, or even after a century.

But as Japan's warning appears, the economic and human losses of these disasters are real. For India, the lesson is clear: preparation before it is too late.

