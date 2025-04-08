



In the wake of an earthquake of 7.7 volume on March 28, 2025, the European Commission will allocate 10 million euros of humanitarian aid. This financing will provide an emergency shelter, medical care, clean water, and sanitation of affected societies, as well as tracking and reuniting the family and others.

This reaches the total earthquake of the European Union's earthquake to 13 million euros, which is part of a humanitarian package of 46 million euros for 2025.

“The European Union still shows its solidarity with the people of Myanmar in the wake of this tragic earthquake. Our priority still guarantees that humanitarian aid needs to be needed as soon as possible. Help,” said the Commissioner for Preparation, Crisis Management, and Equality, Hadja Lahbib.

There are a team of 12 European experts and two European Union communications officers in this field to enhance coordination with humanitarian partners on the ground. The European Union also organized a first human air bridge trip from Copenhagen to Yangon, carrying 80 tons of the European Union's basic supplies, which are now distributed on Earth by UNICEF. In addition, the European Union Emergency Response Coordination Center supports the damage to remote and scientific capabilities and Copernicus.

Safe and unrestricted access to humanitarian organizations remain a top priority. The European Union calls for full respect for international humanitarian law and for all necessary measures to be taken to protect civilians and relief workers.

