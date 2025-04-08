



The heavy rains that struck Mandalay and the epic – the last earthquake center in Myanmar – during the weekend has increased the complexity of the humanitarian situation. Oxfam said today that the current lack of sanitation and clean water increases the risk of water.

Rajan Khosla, Oxfam in Myanmar, a rural manager, said:

“The last heavy rains have added to the challenges facing survivors of this earthquake, which more affects those who are already struggling. Hundreds of thousands of people are looking for shelter in temporary accommodations or in open areas, with limited access to clean water and appropriate sanitation.”

The destruction of roads and bridges, as well as turmoil in communications, has already slowed the rescue and relief operations over the past week. Millions of people in the most affected areas remain with limited access to electricity, clean water, sanitation and basic services.

The 7.7 -Magnitud earthquake – the worst that struck Myanmar for decades – has left a trail of destruction, especially in the regions of Mandalay, the epic, parts of Shan, and Nay Pyi Taw.

The United Nations estimated that the earthquake had affected more than 17 million people in 57 of the town of Al -Bilad 330. More than 3,400 people were announced and thousands were injured, and the number is still rising.

The OxFam team was one of the first to reach the most affected areas, providing life rescue supplies to prevent the outbreak of the disease in particular acute aqueous diseases. Along with our partners, Oxfam provides people in shelters with life saving water, sanitation, hygiene, blankets, mosquitoes and other basic supplies.

Water and sanitation expert in Mandalay joint Oxfam, “the heavy rains that were flooded by water, polluting the environment and increasing the risks of public health, including diarrhea, due to flies and insects. He added:“ There are great challenges to hygiene for the camp residents, where the food is cooked in the open air, making it difficult to prepare meals after rain. This increases the risk of pollution and the spread of diseases. “

Myanmar was already suffering from a severe humanitarian crisis, including nearly 20 million people – a third of the population – restored humanitarian assistance. The situation is now catastrophic. But despite the size of the need, the country remains one of the most humanitarian crises that suffer from lack of funding in the world. Less than 40 percent of the United Nations humanitarian call to Mianam was met last year.

Rajan said: “This tragedy emphasizes the need for a coordinated international response and great support to help Myanmar recover and rebuilding. The way to recovery is long, and every contribution can make a big difference in the life of those affected by this devastating earthquake,”

OxFam increases its response to reach the most vulnerable groups in the most hit areas, especially women, children and people with disabilities.

OxFam in Myanmar has been supporting societies in Myanmar since 2008, in the wake of the destroyed Nargis Hurricane in the Delta region. Since then, we have expanded our programs with the aim of reducing poverty and suffering in Myanmar, and working closely with local societies and partners. Immediately after the earthquake, Oxfam mobilizes to provide urgent comfort to the most difficult areas. Along with our partners, our teams have reached thousands of people, especially in Mandalay and epic, with cleaning and dignity groups, as well as cooked foods, water, mosquitoes and blankets. For more information on how to help, please visit the Myanmar earthquake response page in Oxfam.

