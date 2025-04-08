



4/7/2025 Myanmar (International Christian Attention)-More than 9 million people in Myanmar are affected by a huge March earthquake, according to the United Nations, adding the number to 20 million civilians who were already in urgent need of humanitarian assistance due to a decades-long civil war.

The Military Council in Myanmar, known locally as Tatmadaw, immediately benefited from chaos and destruction caused by the earthquake, and the bombing of the epic area – a strategic opposition stronghold and the earthquake center – just hours after the disaster was beaten.

Civilians in the area have just started calculating the damage and saving the besieged in the rubble when the aerial bombardment began. The earthquake destroyed approximately 80 % of the epic.

Despite the announcement of the ceasefire last week, Tatamadaw continued to attack civilians with aircraft and helicopters, according to the ongoing reports.

Tatmadaw also used the crisis to support its place on the international stage, which made a rare appeal for external assistance and acceptance of aid from allied and hostile countries alike. Although it deserves to be praised on its face, the regime has a long history of weapons aid against its people and it seems that it uses this recent crisis to penetrate an internationally pressure international effort to change through forced isolation.

The United States has long led the world to impose sanctions on Tatmadaw with direct assistance to people. These efforts were recently stopped as part of a larger pause in external aid. An American team was sent from three people sent to facilitate the United States' response last week after its arrival in Myanmar to assess the damage.

In March, the International Religious Freedom Committee (USCIRF) issued a report criticizing the Tytado for its systematic repression of religious minorities and urging the international community to increase attention to the plight of the persecuted in Myanmar.

The USCIRF report pointed out that “the country has witnessed a displacement of more than 3.5 million people in recent years, including more than 90,000 in the Christian state of Shin-and 23,200 in Cacheen, and a million Rohingya Muslim refugees.” An earthquake last week, and the air strikes that followed, increased only these high levels of displacement.

Although the vast majority of the population is ethnic Purman, and a larger percentage is Buddhist, societies that make up the rest are firm, organizational organization, and most of them precede the formation of the modern state by centuries.

In many cases, the ethnic minorities in Myanmar have also taken a distinctive religious identity. About 20 % to 30 % of the ethnic carrier are Christians, while other groups – such as chin, Christianity more than 90 %. This overlap of ethnic and religious identity created a volatile position for believers.

The Burmese army, which represents an extremist interpretation of Buddhism, represents a long history of violence against the people of Myanmar, including against ethnic and religious minorities such as the Islamic majority Rohingya.

JUNTA is known to kidnap children, forcing them to walk before their forces across the minefields. In many cases, their victims are members of ethnic and religious minority societies fighting against army atrocities, which launched a war of decades of ethnic and religious cleansing.

Despite this support, experts believe that the Burmese army is quickly released, while at least 150,000 employees remains after the loss of about 21,000 through losses or migrations since the 2021 coup. This number is much smaller than previous estimates ranging from 300,000 to 400,000 people and doubts JUNTA's ability to maintain its military campaign worldwide, especially after a series of prominent losses in recent years.

For interviews, please email[email protected].

