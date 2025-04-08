Specific efforts to save the Myanmar earth





The long -term efforts ended to find the survivors of the devastating earthquake on March 28, where the rescue efforts are replaced by increasing relief and recovery activity.

The death toll passed 3,600 and was still climbing.

More than 17.2 million people live in affected areas, and they urgently need food, drinking water, health care, cash assistance and emergency shelter.

In the capital, NayPyitaw, people cleared the debris and collected wood from their damaged homes in spray rain, and the soldiers removed the debris in some Buddhist monasteries.

Millions of people need food, drinking water, health care and emergency shelter. (AP)

The Myanmar Fire Services Department said on Monday that rescue teams have recovered 10 bodies from the ruins of a collapsed building in Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar.

Rescue teams are decreasing

He said that the international rescuers from Singapore, Malaysia and India have returned to their countries after their work was considered to find the survivors complete.

The number of rescue teams operating in the residential areas of NayPyitaw has decreased steadily.

There is an urgent need for help

ABC works in partnership with an emergency action alliance to help those affected by the disaster.

The 7.7 -seized earthquake hit the country, causing major damage to six regions and countries.

The earthquake left many areas without energy connections, phone, mobile phone, roads and damaged bridges, which makes the full range of destruction difficult to evaluate.

Maj.

He said that the search and rescue operations included 1738 employees from 20 countries, and helped find 653 survivors and extract them.

Visitors walk near the entrance to the Monastery of Maha Ogmani Bonzan, in the wake of the earthquake in Innwa, Tada-U TowNSHIP, Mandalay. (AP)

He also said that the earthquake had been named “Mandalay Grand Manday” to ensure consistency in future documentation and referring to it. The previous important earthquakes also received official names.

The report from Ocha said: “The entire societies have been raised, forcing people to search for shelter in temporary conditions, disrupting markets, exacerbating psychological and social distress and providing basic services – including running water, sanitation and health – is about to collapse.”

The medical volunteer in Bhutan tends to a patient inside a temporary tent in Naybito. (AP)

“People have left shelter due to earthquakes with severe heat in the most drought in the country, and rain has already begun in Mandalay – which pose an additional threat to those who participate in the open.”

Meanwhile, the military government in Myanmar and its opponents in the battlefield circulated accusations about the alleged violations of the ceasefire advertisements, and each declared to alleviate relief efforts.

Continuous fighting reports

Myanmar has been in a state of turmoil since the army toppled in 2021 the elected government in Aung San Suu Ki, which led to peaceful protests at the country level that escalated into armed resistance and what is now up to the civil war.

Long lines of people evolve through myamnar to get a few aid available after the earthquake. (Reuters: Strenger)

Although the military government and its armed opponents announced that the unilateral ceasefire for a temporary period, continuous fighting reports are widely scattered, as the army obtained the greatest criticism of the continued air strikes, according to the independent media in Myanmar and eyewitnesses.

The independent assurance of fighting is difficult due to the distance of the areas where many of them and restrictions are restricted to journalists.

We send a disaster team of three people to Myanmar after the destruction of the United States Agency for International Development

The United States is sending a three -person disaster response team to Myanmar, which is stricken with the earthquake, days after a much larger boys than China and Russia has begun to get people out of the rubble.

The Muslim Brotherhood, the trio of the powerful gang armies, announced a unilateral ceasefire on April 1, after a previous announcement by the opposition national unity government (NG).

Nug, which leads the resistance of democracy, said its armed wing, the Popular Defense Force, will stop offensive actions for two weeks.

On Wednesday, the army announced a unilateral ceasefire, as did another ethnic minority group between its opponents, the Cashin Independence Organization.

All parties reserve the right to behave in self -defense.

The National Liberation Army, TNLA, and the Arakan Army, both members of the Muslim Brotherhood alliance, accused the army separately with continuous attacks.

People's donations to people keep many in the southern Mandalay regions. (Provide: Aung Miu)

Last Saturday, the National Unity Government accused the shadow of the army of carrying out 63 air strikes and artillery attacks since the earthquake, which resulted in the death of 68 civilians, including one child and 15 women.

Inside Myanmar's forgotten war

Myanmar was cut off from the world and rose in a deadly conflict, suffering from a forgotten war. But ABC is included with one of the many resistance groups that gathered together – and unlike all the difficulties, it appears to win it finally.

However, military spokesman Zu Min Ton said in a voice message to reporters on Saturday that the groups in the three Muslim Brotherhood alliance and the Kasheen Army of Independence, as well as the National Union Karen in southeast Myanmar and the forces of supporting democracy in the Central Magua region and other groups that violated the army's stop.

“We are preparing relief and assistance efforts for people affected by the earthquake. I say this to make everyone aware of the ceasefire violations at a time like this.”

AP

