The Myanmar earthquake: “I am constantly worried – what if another earthquake occurred?”





The 7.7 -sized earthquake, which was struck before the local time on March 28, was the strongest in modern memory.

As the final tremors continue, United Nations agencies warn of a healthy emergency looming on the horizon, as children sleep in the open, and are exposed to severe heat, unhealthy conditions and constant fear of another disaster.

According to the latest numbers, more than 3,500 people died, nearly 5,000 people were wounded and more than 200 missing remains.

The President of the United Nations Relief Company, speaking from Myanmar, who supervises assistance efforts, affirmed the organization's commitment to helping needy societies.

“Most importantly, most importantly, most importantly, we support this society while rebuilding their lives,” said Tom Fletcher, Emergency Relief Coordinator.

He highlighted the need to increase support for the international community, stressing that the most vulnerable was the most affected.

“One of the things that surprised me here is that you think the earthquakes hit everyone on an equal footing, but it hit its most difficult poorer because they do not have the resources to respond, to move to the house, to live elsewhere, to start rebuilding.”

Education in rubble

The earthquake has already dealt with a severe blow to the fragile education system in Myanmar.

According to government reports, at least 1824 schools were damaged or destroyed, leaving hundreds of thousands of children without obtaining education.

As schools drop to the rubble, there is increasing concern that many children, especially children in the poorest societies, will fail their studies – or they do not return to school at all.

There are no quick and easy repairs

There are no “quick and easy reforms”, the United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF) warns.

“Many children have lost their parents and friends and need a place where they can obtain psychological and social support and start feeling normal life,” said Eliana Dracopoulos, UNICEF Communications Head of Myanmar.

“As I imagine it … we have to respond to the immediate emergency, but we also have to be here for the long distances to help people recover from this huge tragedy.”

Eliana Dracopolos, head of communications at UNICEF Myanmar, updates about the situation in the affected areas

Health risks

The destruction of homes, hospitals and sewage facilities, along with heavy rains during the weekend, has sparked fears of disease outbreaks.

According to the United Nations World Health Organization (WhO), more than 65 health care facilities have been damaged, which increases the complexity of the situation. The lack of medical supplies is to put the lives of injured children and patients at greater danger.

Besides physical risks, children also deal with the psychological shock of the catastrophe. Many people fear sleeping inside, for fear that another earthquake will strike.

The increasing challenges for persons with disabilities

The earthquake's destruction was not proportional to persons with disabilities who are facing weakness due to physical injuries, displacement and disruption of basic services.

According to the initial rapid assessment of the United Nations with 15 organizations with disabilities and private schools in Mandalay and Sagaying, 11 of them were directly reported. The disaster also led to the newly acquired disabilities, which increased the tension of limited resources.

Initial reports indicate that the families of persons with disabilities have suffered from severe difficulties, including the collapse of homes, the destruction of critical infrastructure such as sewage facilities and loss of livelihoods.

“I am afraid to use the toilet, for fear that the other earthquake might be hit while I was inside,” said a woman with disability.

“I am constantly worried – what if another earthquake occurred while you were inside a damaged house? Fear and anxiety do not disappear.”

