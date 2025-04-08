How to remain safe if you are a traveler and an earthquake





On March 28, an earthquake of 7.7 in central Myanmar struck the destroyed societies and killed at least 3,500 people. The earthquake also affects the buildings, and even a collapse, at the hot tourism point in Bangkok. Online videos online showed water from swimming pools on the sides of the towering hotels.

Scientists cannot predict exactly a place or when the next big earthquake will occur, although many common holiday destinations such as California, Chile, Figi, Italy, Japan, Mexico and Caribbean lie in active earthquake areas. If you are planning to travel to these areas or other areas exposed to the earthquake, there are some steps that you can take to stay safe.

Take advantage of technology

Before you go, do some basic online research to see if your destination has seen major earthquakes.

Select any directives to the local agency and information during disasters and verify whether your destination has an early earthquake system. These sensors networks automatically analyze large earthquakes at the moment when they start and then send an alert, giving these affected seconds to prepare before the ground begins to shake.

“Important seconds”, in an earthquake, said Sarah McBraide, a scientist in the American Geological Survey Risk Program, said Sarah McBraide, a geological survey of the geological survey program. She referred to footage of the maternity wing in Taiwan during an earthquake of 7.4 people last year, when he sent a triple alert of nurses to defend dozens of dozens, carrying newborns safely in its place like the building.

Some systems send alerts directly to your phone when earthquakes occur; You can also download applications such as SASLA For Mexico, Safetytips, or NERV for Japan and MyShake in the United States for payment alerts. Also, register in the smart registration program for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and leave a copy of the flight line with friends or family, as earthquakes are often connected lines.

“A little research can make a really difference,” said Dr. McBraide.

Disclosure, coverage and stick

In most earthquakes, experts advise three simple measures to protect yourself: drop, cover and formulate.

Earthquakes cause the ground to move in an unpredictable way, sometimes he shakes sharply, sometimes swinging like a ship in the harsh seas. To prevent fall, drop your hands and knees (or if you use a wheelchair, and lock the wheels). Cover your head and neck with your arms. Crawl under a powerful table or office if it is close, or next to an internal wall if not. (It is no longer recommended to seek a shelter in the entrance.)

Then hold. If you are under a table, arrest a leg with one hand and keep it until the shake stops. The greater the earthquake, the more it continues. For example, the 9.1-Magnitede earthquake that struck Japan in 2011 continued for about six minutes.

If you are inside, resist the desire to run outside. You may be beaten by the fall of the debris or its roads on the ground. If you are in the open air, stay outside and try to stay away from buildings, street conditions, energy lines and trees. Dr. McBraide warned that any movement during the earthquake could be dangerous. Even standing up during severe shaking is difficult.

Do what you will do in an earthquake. “You don't want to learn how to use a fire extinguisher when your garage is burning,” said Brian Blake, CEO of US earthquakes in the United States.

Building the type of issues

While the advice of staying inside and dropping, coverage and nodes apply to most situations, it does not apply to everyone. According to the country's earthquake alliance, if you are on the ground floor of a building created with a few inputs of architects or engineers, such as clay brick structures, this is the only example that you should consider moving abroad during the earthquake.

Dr. McBraide advised to research the local protocols to respond to the earthquake. Often, the manager or safety official at your hotel can provide guidance.

This domestic knowledge was invaluable for Christine Bidnis, 37, from Detroit, who was on her back in Nepal in 2015 when an earthquake hit 7.8. It was not long ago that there was no earth, dogs began outside a barking restaurant – a sign that the wireless tremor was coming – and the local population raised everyone from the stone and wood building, which was not built to bear the shake.

It did not end when the shaking stops

Once the earthquake recedes, there are still many risks – the leakage of gas lines and wires that were dropped, fires and more. Coastal earthquakes are particularly dangerous due to the possibility of tsunami. “I move internally on foot,” said Windy Bohon, a geology of the earthquake and scientific communication in California.

Moreover, the final tremors are inevitable with a large earthquake, and may cause additional damage. If you are in a building that is severely damaged and you can go out, take your documents and medicines with you, as you may not be able to re -enter.

Cellular networks are often installed after earthquakes, so try to send a text message or posted on social media – using features such as Facebook safety check – instead of making a voice call to tell friends and family that you are fine. Some latest phones also allow you to send text messages and share your site via the satellite, if cellular networks have decreased.

