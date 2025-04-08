Leoni's trip from Haiti, which was torn by an earthquake to York College – Al -Akhbar





Upon her arrival in the United States in 2010 from Haiti with her four children after the devastating earthquake, Leoni Saint Pierre Kadet, 57, showed MSW, great flexibility and design. Her trip led them to Queens, where they started a new chapter.

Leoni's second and permanent visit to the United States was at the time, and she was her largest high school, and her third child was in middle school and was the youngest of her primary school. The situation in Haiti was calm, and was affected by an estimated three million people with the earthquake with survivors under the tents, and the number of deaths ranged in hundreds of thousands, which included Leoni's brother. In the face of these circumstances, she made a difficult decision to give her children an opportunity for a better life in the United States

Her educational journey, a certificate of design strength, began at the Queens Center for Educational Opportunities (EOC) at New York State University at York College in 2014. She obtained GED in March 2018 and was accepted directly at the Legumia Community College to follow up on the degree of fellowship in humanitarian and mental health services. Her fixed commitment to learning to the York College led her to the spring of 2018, where she continued her studies. She graduated a Bachelor's degree in social work in January 2021 and got MSW in June 2024, proving that it has not been too late to follow up on the dreams of the individual.

Why social work?

Her desire to help and return is not just a feeling, it is a fire that burns inside. She remembers her arrival in January 2010 with her four children, a journey that she left only the anniversary of the support she has once received. This experience of need and the kindness of others nourishes her passion to help those in similar situations.

Her decision was not to become a social worker just a professional choice but rather an invitation to make a change in the lives of others. She aspires to be more than just a social worker, but it is efficiency that can positively affect the lives of those you face, making the world a better place for everyone.

Why York College?

“I always invite York College's house. This is my first school in America. I conducted an admission exam at York College,” Leoni said, adding that she feels that she is an ambassador in York and wants to be a role model for her children and society.

“All my skills extend to them; some students do not know what to do; they feel lost and out. I was lucky to be part of special programs such as college discovery at Laghadia Community College and research at York College, where you have a consultant who will talk to you.

Valuable hands- on experience

“During my studies to obtain a Bachelor’s degree, I trained at Guttman Community College College as a colleague of humanitarian services. It was a valuable experience, and she started personally and after he later moved to work away due to PandeMic Covid-19- I remained on a successful and reward journey. Units: Cpep (comprehensive psychological emergency program) and mobile phone crisis And both of them affected my professional development.

These internal exercises gave me a direct understanding of the complications and social work rewards in a hospital and how they could positively affect the lives of patients and their families, April 8, 2025 8:56 am

