



Beyond the structural guarantee, the real estate giant explains the management of comprehensive crises to protect the population.

Posted: April 8, 2025 at 15:00

In the aftermath of the last Thailand earthquake, AP Thiland Public Company Limited showed the capabilities of exceptional crisis management by implementing a comprehensive approach of 10 steps to ensure the safety of residents and construction safety.

In just seven days after the seismic event on March 28, AP Thailand created a specialized war room led by senior executives, including Mr. Vittakarn Chandavimol, the chief corporate strategy and creation. This leadership center has coordinated dual structural inspections in all 82 AP-first residential projects by the company's internal engineering team, followed by a more comprehensive evaluation of external experts.

“We are putting the utmost importance on the structural safety of our buildings,” said Mr. Vittakarn. “We fill out all available resources to ensure that every resident can move safely through this accident with confidence.”

The external inspection team was distinguished by prominent structural specialists including ASST. Professor Dr. Arthit Petchsthon from the King Mongkut Institute of Technology, ASSOC. The second professor, Lieutenant Dr. Supachai Sinthaworn from the University of Serinjaruerot, and two authorized civil engineers. The Experts Committee issued safety certificates for each property after comprehensive structural reviews.

Besides the inspections, the AP Thailand has implemented continuous communication strategies through the company's Facebook page and the Smart World app, ensuring that the population has received timely updates about their characteristics. For buildings that require treatment, the company cooperated with the Bangkok Metropolitan management (BMA), the public works office in Catuchak Province, and the Institute of Engineering in Thailand to implement structural repairs using specialized “diving” technology.

The AP Thailand response extended beyond its active wallet to include previously transferred housing units, with specialized teams to perform structural safety inspections regardless of the current administration arrangements. The company also established a 24 -hour contact center (1623) for residents who need help.

In strict compliance with BMA systems, AP Thailand has completed the download of all the results of the buildings examination on the official BMA system, allowing residents to check the safety state through the “examination information board” on https://openpolicy.Bangkok.G.th/bkkbuilding.html.

“We believe that in times of crisis, speed, transparency and clear communication it is necessary to build confidence with our residents,” Mr. Vitakarn. “We will continue to develop and raise safety standards for every life in our societies.

Dealing with the company explains this natural catastrophe with the luxury of the residents that exceeds organizational compliance. By combining technical experience with mercy administration, AP Thailand has set a new standard for the response of crises in the real estate sector in Thailand.

This comprehensive approach – from the immediate evacuation management to facilitate the demand for insurance and structural reforms – is affected by the AP Thiland dedication to the creation of societies where residents can live with confidence even during unexpected events. The company continues to give priority to safety while working towards the full restoration of all affected properties.

