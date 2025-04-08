Myanmar describes Cardinal Charles Mong Po the earthquake as “330 atomic bombs”





By Victoria Kardel

Vatican City, April 8, 2025 / 13:44 pm

The Archbishop of Yangon in Myanmar, the Cardinal Charles Mong Bo, was frankly described as the March 28 earthquake 7.7-which left more than 3,500 dead, nearly 5000, and lost hundreds, saying it was as if it were “330 Bombs offspring” had decreased simultaneously.

“People are very afraid and are exposed to items. A strong earthquake, with energy similar to those that could have been caused by the fall of 330 atomic bombs, we had innocent people,” said the introduction to ACI Prensa, the Spanish partner in the Spanish language in CNA.

He added, after noticing the despair of thousands of people who are still searching for their relatives under the rubble: “The disaster brought scenes and horrific experiences,” after he noticed the despair of thousands of people who are still searching for their relatives under the rubble.

However, in the midst of ruin, hope continues to collapse. In the last hours, rescue teams-some of which were international-from rescuing more than 600 people who are still alive, especially in the most affected areas, where the emergency reaches epic dimensions.

The earthquake struck March 28 at 12:50 pm local time with its position near Mandalay. However, the true range of the tragedy is still unknown, as many bodies of the rubble should still be recovered.

The local Catholic Church was also a victim of disaster. However, it was organized to help the victims from the beginning. Bo said: “The Catholic Church is a wounded therapist.”

“Many of our drinkers and churches have been greatly affected. In other dioceses, thousands of people live in the open. We move quickly with our pastoral interests, providing water, medicine, food and shelter to save lives,” he pointed out.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms hindered the efforts of the March 28, 2025 earthquake in Myanmar. Credit: KMSS/Caritas Myanmar

The Church is firmly committed to population, to alleviate the psychological impact of the tragedy on the residents of infected societies. Bo added: “Many of our religions are with people, and they provide a compassionate accompaniment.”

The head of the Myanmar Bishops conference also called for a ceasefire in a dirty country in the civil war since a military coup in 2021.

“This is not the right time to take up arms.”

“The struggle has completely affected our people. I have called all parties to respect the ceasefire. This is not the time to take over, it's time to receive first aid groups and treat people. Unfortunately, this does not happen.”

Cardinal also condemned the consequences of “ongoing war”, which led to the forced displacement of thousands of people. “The economic collapse and inflation have negatively affected any attempt to provide meaningful humanitarian assistance in a timely manner to the affected population,” he said.

In this context, Cardinal repeated the position of the Catholic Church: “This is not the time for war. The struggle has led to a stuffed wound on our people, and the struggle exacerbates these wounds.”

However, the fighting continues, and seriously impedes the distribution of aid to the affected areas.

“There is an active struggle. Even before this catastrophic event, our employees were facing great challenges: an endless war, the displacement of millions of people, the lack of adequate medical care, the collapsed economy, and a highly beating educational system.”

(The story continues below)

“The movement of goods and people was a great challenge in recent years. With inflation and economic sanctions, people have already faced many restrictions … Now this earthquake came.”

Cardinal also explained that “many regions of the country”, including the main highways, “under the control of multiple actors, are all armed.”

Bo also works in the Catholic Institute's Consultative Council, a center that opened its headquarters in Rome last year. It provides tools for politicians, international organizations and local churches to build peaceful societies that enhance everyone's right to a decent life.

Charity International, the key to humanitarian response

Amid the suffering, Cardinal highlighted the role of Caritas International in the humanitarian response.

“We have received a lot of support from the church organizations. Caritas Internationalis has been our reliable partner all the time, as they trained our people to deal with natural and manufactured disasters,” he explained. “Training and preparation was very useful. Now they are ready with human support pledges for our people.”

Cardinal highlighted the most urgent needs: “They urgently need water, water and medical care, and the injured need urgent care. They need food and shelter. They need to return to a normal life, their hopes and others again.”

Despite everything, BO shared a hope message: “The international Catholic community has pledged to its full support. Pope Francis was a great source of support, and we were deeply affected by the anxiety that the Vatican showed not only now but throughout these years.”

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, the Spanish news partner in CNA. It is translated and adapted by CNA.

As a journalist, Victoria Kardeville specialized in social and religious news. Since 2013, the Vatican has covered the various media, including Europa Press, Alfa and Omega, the weekly newspaper of Madrid.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, the Spanish news partner in CNA. It is translated and adapted by CNA.

