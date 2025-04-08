



On Friday afternoon it was ending, and I was in my office, and I felt dizzy. Or at least, I thought I had even noticed a shivering bottle of water. Tamps confirmed on the surface that they were not just tiredness of a long week. The earth is swinging.

It was an earthquake.

Although my wife, Judy, I am teachers, we are working in different schools on both sides of Bangkok. My first idea was our daughter, Rilay Ann. It was born with the rare aromatic disease of the AAADC. Despite its amazing progress since receiving genetic therapy, it still closes the growth and achievement gap. Typical children will be afraid, but it also reduced balance and endurance – is not ideal for the state of emergency.

Many ideas crossed my mind. Was it afraid? Was it safe? Will you be able to follow emergency protocols? But then I mentioned myself that her mother was just one floor over her.

Most Bangokian has not felt an earthquake before, not to mention his imagination here. But at 12:50 pm on March 28, an earthquake struck 7.7 people Myanmar, and the tremors reached us. Although the Epicalter Center was more than 800 miles away, the city's basis is based on the soft clay of the Zhao Peria River Delta, which made Bangkok shive up as if it was resting on the gel.

As head of the middle school, she rushed to the classroom, and urged students to cover under their offices. We haven't practiced the earthquake training before, but fortunately, many of our teachers from the United States and Taiwan knew exactly what to do. Meanwhile, my mind continued to return to my daughter.

The tremors passed, but the warnings of the fire rang. We evacuated the buildings, and directed the highly silent students to the safety areas. Under the uncompromising sunlight, we stood together, waiting for the news. The weight of uncertainty presses us.

Finally, Judy called.

I grew up in the countries of Japan exposed to the earthquake and Taiwan. I saw her worried even after the slightest trembling, always the first to take out the door. But this time, her voice was fixed. It was quiet.

She told me, “I ran directly to Rylae-Ann.”

When the shaking started, Judy did not hesitate. It did not take its coverage. Instead, I moved to the basement to the first semester. Students are frozen there in confusion. Without losing any rhythm, our daughter washed away, caught her tight, and reassured other children until the evacuation appeared.

The hours passed before we did not reunite. The earthquake had already threw the tiny traffic in Bangkok in chaos. Some buildings suffered from damage, and the emergency teams were operating around the clock. The endless videos bombed social media with everyone's experiences. The collapse of the skyscrapers of everyone made it concern about the reconsideration of the towering.

But while we sat together that night, and we thought a day, we realized something deep. We were not calm due to previous earthquake experiences. We were calm because of Rilay Ann.

Raising a child with AADC deficiency gave us any choice but to embrace uncertainty. We have faced medical emergencies in the death of the night. We held our breath during the moments when I felt every second of eternity. We learned to respond first and treat later. A crisis after the crisis, we have built unusual flexibility, and only parents of the medical complex children really understand.

Bangkok will rebuild, as always. Life will return to normal. But one lesson remains from that day: regardless of the extent of the world, regardless of the strength of tremors, our family will never shake.

Note: Aadc News is a news and information site about the disease. Do not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always look for your doctor's advice or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never ignore professional medical advice or delay in searching for it because of something you read on this site. The views expressed in this column are not the opinions of Aadc News or its mother company, BionEws, and aims to arouse the debate on issues related to Decarboxylase L-AINO.

