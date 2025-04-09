Moderate. 4.4 earthquake – 3.8 km west Iuata, Shizuka, Japan, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, 07:26 pm (GMT +9)





History and TimemagDepthdistanceelocitydetailsmap 27 March, 05:16 pm (GMT +9)

3.1

9.5 km 146 km (91 miles) northwest

information

March 26, 12:29 pm (GMT +9)

3.0

39 km 65 km (40 miles) to NW 13 km east of Toyota, Aichi-k, Japan

information

March 17, 01:07 pm (GMT +9)

3.1

15 km 32 km (20 miles) to SW Japan: Ensyunada

information

March 17, 01:07 pm (GMT +9)

3.2

5.7 km 35 km (22 miles) to the Philippine Sea SW, 34 km south of Hammamato, Shizuka, Japan

information

Feb 27, 01:58 AM (GMT +9)

3.2

44 km 101 km (63 miles) to NW 16 km northeast

information

Jan 1, 2024 04:10 pm (GMT +9)

7.5

10 km 315 km (196 miles) to N Ikawa, 85 km north of Takaoka, Toyama, Japan 191 reports 91, 2022 05:33 pm (GMT +9)

5.3

329 km (53 miles) to the W Hilipine Sea, 19 km east ISE, MIE-kn, Japan 5 Reportsinfojan 8, 2021 09:35 PM (GMT +9)

5.4

320 km 96 km (60 miles) to Nw Se Su Pref, Japan Infose 2, 2020 01:13 PM (GMT +9)

5.2

38 km 47 km (29 miles) to N 34 km northeast of Xinshiro, aichi-ing, Japan 10 reports 19, 2013 04:10 am (GMT +9)

5.6

328 km 80 km (50 miles) to the Philippine Sea SW, 25 km southeast of Toba, MIE-Ken, Japan Infoaug 3, 2013 09:56 am (GMT +9)

5.1

33 km 29 km (18 miles) to SW 70 km southeast

5.1

48 km 89 km (55 miles) to NW 4 km from Toki, Japan Infoug 9, 2009 07:55 pm (GMT +9)

7.1

292 km 170 km (106 miles) to S 161 km from? Yama, Japan Infojun 10, 2009 01:07 PM (GMT +9)

5.1

352 km 112 km (69 miles) to w 7.4 km southwest ISE, MIE-ken, Japan Infoapr 15, 2007 03:20 AM (Time Universal)

5.1

14 km 129 km (80 miles) to W 13 km northwest of TSU, MIE, Japan Infoapr 15, 2007 12:19 pm (GMT +9)

5.1

16 km 144 km (90 km (90) to

5.0

354 km110 km (68 miles) to w 8.3 km northwest ISE, MIE-Ken, Japan Infomay 29, 2005 05:55 AM (GMT +9)

5.2

296 km 40 km (25 miles) to the Philippine Sea SW, Aichi-Ken, 38 km southwest of Hammamatu, Shizuka, Japan Infose 5, 2004 07:07 pm (GMT +9)

7.2

14 km 21 km (131 miles) to SW 94 km from Xing? Japan Infojan 6, 2004 02:50 pm (GMT +9)

5.3

33 km120 km (75 miles) to the Philippine Sea SW, 37 km south of ISE, MIE-AND, Japan Infoapr 3, 2001 11:57 PM (GMT +9)

5.4

33 km 30 km (19 miles) to Ne 15 km north of Kakegawa, Shizuoka, Japan Infoapr 22, 1998 08:32 PM (GMT +9)

5.2

33 km137 km (85 miles) to W 18 km SE from Hikone, Japan Infomay 24, 1997 02:50 AM (GMT +9)

5.8

10.9 km47 km (29 miles) to the Philippine Sea SW, Aichi-Ken, 43 km southwest of Hammamatu, Shizuka, Japan Infomar 16, 1997 02:51 pm (GMT +9)

5.6

36 km 38 km (24 miles) to Nw 5.6 km northeast of Toyukawa, Aichi-ing, Japan Infoket 5, 1996 09:51 AM (GMT +9)

5.2

48 km33 km (20 mi) to the Ne 12 Km Nw of Kanaya, Japan Infomar 1, 1991 02:19 AM (GMT +9)

5.3

9.9 km 68 km (42 miles) to the Philippine Sea, 9.8 km south of Nishio, Aishi-Kin, Japan Infosep 15, 1984 07:14 AM (GMT +9)

5.7

10 km126 km (78 miles) to NASERN HONSHU, Japan Infojan 1, 1984 06:03 PM (GMT +9)

7.2

368 km 140 km (87 miles) to the Philippine Sea SW, 91 km south ISE, MIE, Japan Infomar 16, 1983 02:27 AM (GMT +9)

5.3

43 km 24 km (15 miles) northwest

5.2

20 km 52 km (32 miles) to NE near S. Coast of Honshu, Japan Infoket 7, 1978 05:44 AM (GMT +9)

5.2

27 km 123 km (76 miles) to N 24 km from GERO, Japan Infojan 5, 1971 06:08 AM (GMT +9)

5.8

42 km 63 km (39 miles) to the Philippine Sea, 34 km southwest of Toyohashi, Aishi-Kin, Japan Infosep 9, 1969 02:15 pm (GMT +9)

6.3

10 km 140 km (87 miles) to northwest of the east of East Honcho, Japan Infoapr 17, 1948 04:11 pm (World Time)

7.4

15 km 256 km (159 miles) to the Philippine Sea SW, 73 km southeast

8.3

15 km 248 km (154 miles) to the Philippine Sea SW, 84 km southeast

6.3

15 km 71 km (44 miles) to the Philippine Sea, 15 km south of Nishio, Aishi-Kin, Japan Infojan 12, 1945 06:38 pm (World Time)

6.6

10 km 66 km (41 miles) to W 22 km southeast Toyohama, Aichi-k, Japan Infodec 7, 1944 04:35 AM (Universal Time)

8.1

15 km 183 km (113 miles) to the Philippine Sea SW, MIE and 77 km east of Tanabe, Wakayama, Japan Infojul 12, 1935 03:35 AM (GMT +9)

6.3

0 km39 km (24 miles) to Ne 35 km west Shizuoka, Shizuoka, Japan Infoaug 18, 1934 02:38 AM (World time)

5.8

15 km 122 km (76 miles) to Nw 31 km northeast GIFU, GIFU, Japan Infoapr 1, 1926 04:03 PM (Time Universal)

6.9

340 km 109 km (68 miles) to the Philippine Sea SW, 32 km south of ISE, MIE-Ken, Japan Infosep 2, 1923 02:46 AM (Time Universal)

7.8

15 km in 196 km (122 miles) to 5 kilometers from Tateyama, Japan Infosep 1, 1923 03:03 AM (Universal Time)

7.3

35 kilometers, 161 km (100 miles) to the Pacific North, 39 km south of Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan Infosep 1, 1923 02:58 AM (Time Universal)

7.9

15 km 154 km (96 miles) to Ne 14 km south of Ishara, Kanagawa, Japan Infofeb 13, 1910 03:10 AM (GMT +9)

7.4

0 km198 km (123 miles) to the Philippine Sea, 121 km west of Hatchigo Jimma Island, Tokyo, Japan Infoug 14, 1909 03:30 pm (GMT +9)

6.9

0 km159 km (99 mi) to Nwoomi Infojan 21, 1906 01:49 PM (Time Universal)

7.4

300 km 61 km (38 miles) to the Philippine Sea, 96 km south of Shizuka, Shizukuka, Japan Infoket 24, 1905 03:46 AM (World Time)

7.3

250 km 134 km (83 miles) to the Philippine Sea, 123 km northwest of Hachijo Jima Island, Tokyo, Japan Information

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/21654443/quake-felt-Apr-8-2025-Near-Nagoya-Aichi-Japan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos