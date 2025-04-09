



On March 28, 2025, one of the strongest earthquakes in the twenty -first century, the devastating Meanmar (Burma).

The number of dead people with a size of 7.7 is now more than 3,600, while more than 5500 wounded and 17.2 million currently live in affected areas.

It is more than that the clay is that the country is under military rule, and the leaders of the Military Council restrict humanitarian aid from reaching some of the most affected areas in the country and bombing the war -torn areas in the country to which some survivors fled.

Win Ko Ko Aung, the Burmese refugee who is now living in the United States and works for the Human Rights Corporation (HRF) as part of the global bitcoin adopt team (who is also a contributor to Bitcoin) that the situation is in his country of origin.

Ong told me in an email: “High corruption and very strict control do not allow a large part of traditional aid to reach people on Earth.”

Ong also commented that many traditional financial bars to get money in the country barely operated, as many material banks in the region were destroyed due to the earthquake.

Bitcoin donated via the heater box

Aung created the heater funds page to raise money in the form of Bitcoin for the earthquake victims who survived. (Please note that while Aung works with HRF, this collection voltage is independent of this work.)

Please click on the image above to donate.

As a person calling Ong a friend and considers him to be trustworthy, I ask you to donate this effort.

To reformulate what Li Ong said, Bitcoin is currently one of the only ways to get money or help from the West to the victims.

Aung works with partners on the ground, including the members of the community who have been examined, digital rights activists, and a good reputation institution in Thailand that works in Myanmar (I cannot reveal the name of this basis because it asked Aung not to mention their involvement publicly in order not to draw the attention of the Myanmar government) that turns Bitcoin into local processes to buy local food.

What your donations provide

Aung also provided details related to the amount of food that some donation amounts can provide:

21000 SAT (about 17 dollars) covers 25 meals 210,000 Sats (about $ 170) covering 250 meals, about three weeks of food for a family of four

Ong and his partner used nearly two million SAT SAT so far to buy food for the needy.

Please donate what you can do for this very useful effort, which is run by Bitcoiner, which helps some of the most vulnerable people on this planet at the present time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bitcoinmagazine.com/takes/support-the-victims-of-the-myanmar-earthquake-with-bitcoin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos