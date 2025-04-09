



For more than a month, no commercial or humanitarian stock has entered Gaza. More than 2.1 million people are again trapped, bombarded and starving, while, at transitional points, food, medicines, fuel and supplies, shelter accumulate and vital equipment is stuck. Over 1000 children were allegedly killed or injured in the first week after the breakdown of the ceasefire, which is the highest one -week death number among children in Gaza last year. Just a few days ago, 25 bakeries supported by the World Food Program during a ceasefire had to be closed due to flawed flour and gas cooking. Partially functional health system is flooded. Essential medical and trauma supplies are quickly removed, threatening to reverse hard progress in maintaining the health system. The latest dedication allowed us to achieve in 60 days what our bombs, obstruction and robbery prevented us from working in 470 days of the war: Stock rescue supplies reach almost every part of Gaza. Although this has offered a short break, the claims that there is now enough food to navigate all the Palestinians in Gaza are far from reality on the ground, and the goods are dealing with extremely low. We are witnessing war works in Gaza who show the utter disrespect for human life. New Israeli displacement orders have forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to escape once again, without any safe place. No one is sure. At least 408 humanitarian workers, including over 280 from UNRWA, have been killed since October 2023. With the tightened Israeli blockade on Gaza in our second month, we appeal to world leaders to act – urgently and decisively – to ensure that the basic principles of international humanitarian law be provided. Protect civilians. Make help easier. Release hostage. Renew the truce. +++ Tom Fletcher, Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Assistance Coordinator Catherine Russell, Executive Director, UNICEF Jorge Moreir da Silva, Executive Director, UNOPS Philippe Lazzarini, General Commissioner, Unrwa Cindy McCain, Executive Director, WFP Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, General Director, which Amy Pope, General Director, Iom

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/07-04-2025-world-must-act-with-urgency-to-save-palestinians-in-gaza

