The fighting continued throughout Myanmar despite the ceasefire by both the Military Council and its opponents, days after a catastrophic earthquake was killed more than 3,600 people.

A strong earthquake of 7.7 people struck the country on March 28, destroying six states and regions, destroying the infrastructure, and cutting the entire societies from the basic services.

More than 17 million people live in affected areas, where many lack food, clean water, shelter and medical care, according to the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Coordination (OCA).

This comes as at least 61 attacks have been reported in Myanmar since the earthquake. Among them, 16 have been implemented since the army announced on April 2 announced the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on April 4.

The National Unity Government (NUG) – the shadow administration, which was formed in the opposition of the Military Council – the army on Saturday, accused 63 air attacks and artillery since the earthquake, killing at least 68 civilians, including 15 women and children.

A man cleans the debris from damaged buildings in the wake of an earthquake in Myanmar (AP)

Rescue operations now offer relief and recovery efforts, as international search teams from India, Singapore and Malaysia have returned to their homes.

The Myanmar Fire Services Department confirmed on Monday that 10 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of a collapsed building in Mandalay, the second largest city in the country. In the capital NayPyitaw, the local residents were seen collecting wood from damaged houses amid rain, while the soldiers cleared the rubble of the Buddhist monasteries.

Maj.

He stated that 653 people were rescued with the help of 1738 employees from 20 countries. The earthquake was officially appointed as a “Mandalay Grand earthquake” to return to it in the future.

The human situation is deteriorating quickly. “The entire societies have been raised,” Usha said in the report report, and highlights the collapse of water, sanitation and health care systems.

He has warned that those who have left the homeless now face extremist temperatures and early rain, especially in Mandalay, where it is estimated that up to 80 percent of the buildings have collapsed.

Despite the temporary ceasefire by the army and its opponents to enable relief efforts, the armed conflict continued.

The Civil War, which led to the 2021 army coup that toppled the elected government in Aung San Suu Ki, has intensified in recent years. A wide coalition of armed groups, including NUG, has announced a temporary stoppage to offensive actions to allow human arrival.

The Muslim Brotherhood's alliance, which includes groups of ethnic minorities, including the TNLA and Arakan Army, also issued a unilateral truce on April 1.

The military regime responded by announcing its ceasefire on April 2, and promised to stop hostilities until April 22. However, all parties have kept the right to defend themselves if they were attacked.

The National Karen Union, one of the oldest ethnic armies in Myanmar, condemned the army's attacks during a national crisis, saying that the military council was “deploying forces to attack its people” instead of focusing on relief.

Meanwhile, the army blamed the rebel forces for violating the ceasefire. Major General Zu said in a letter to reporters: “We deny relief and assistance efforts for people affected by the earthquake. I say this to make everyone realize violations of the ceasefire at a time like this.”

“We will respond if the military bases are attacked for no reason.”

People clean the debris from damaged buildings on April 7, 2025 in Myanmar (AP)

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Volcker Turk to an immediate end to military operations and unrestricted humanitarian access.

“In the days after the deadly earthquake … the military in Myanmar continued operations and attacks, including air strikes, some of which were launched shortly after a tremor,” said Ravenna Shamdasani spokeswoman in Geneva on Friday.

Some of these attacks, which are alleged to have used the novice, users – participants who fly with automated fans associated with their appearance to drop explosives on societies.

Full Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher arrived in Myanmar on Friday to assess aid and support efforts. After a team meeting in Yangon, Mr. Fletcher traveled to Mandalay, where the respondents praised the confrontation lines who continued their work despite their personal losses.

Speaking from Mandalay on Saturday, the United Nations Human President described the terrible scene:[People] You need food. They need water. They need strength again. They tell me that they need shelter. “

Deepening the crisis as the final tremors continued in the insects of the region, including a volume of 4.9 registered during the weekend. “People live with this shock,” said Mr. Fletcher in a video message.

Even before the earthquake was hit, approximately 20 million people in the area already needed help.

He said, “It is a double crisis.” “It is an earthquake, in addition to the conflict, in addition to the huge current needs.”

The Security Council urged the United Nations to create safe conditions for providing aid, stressing the need for quick humanitarian assistance and welcoming the efforts of Asian agencies and international conditions in providing savior support for life.

Additional reports by agencies

